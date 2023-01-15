COLUMN: Over-the-counter antibiotics to move to prescription antibiotics

Antibiotics have been used in human and veterinary medicine for over 50 years, providing benefits to human and animal health.
However, the misuse and/or overuse of antimicrobial drugs contribute to antimicrobial resistance in bacteria. This in turn, increases the possibility for individuals to become infected by these now resistant bacteria.
Livestock producers should be aware that any form of over the counter antibiotics, including injectable, oral, intramammary, and antibiotics used in feed or water, will no longer be available without a prescription from a veterinarian. This means that to obtain commonly used products, such as tetracycline, penicillin, and sulfur drugs, now must be prescribed by a veterinarian after June 2023 according to GFI No. 263.
This means that before a prescription can be given, you must have a relationship with a veterinarian. The Oklahoma Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners defines a veterinarian-client-patient-relationship as:
"The veterinarian assumes responsibility for making medical judgments regarding the health of the animal based on a current thorough medical knowledge of the animal(s), such knowledge is gained by recently seeing or being personally acquainted with the keeping and care of the animal to the extent necessary to properly make appropriate medical decisions the veterinarian must keep readily accessible, written medical records of his/her knowledge and treatment of the animal with sufficient detail to clearly explain the initial exam and enable another veterinarian to take over treatment of the animal based on such records, the veterinarian must provide for some form of after care in case an emergency occurs after said care is provided; and the veterinarian's actions would conform to applicable federal law and regulations."
For those who do not already have a vet, now is the time to start cultivating a good working relationship with them. If a veterinarian-client-patient-relationship is not established before June 2023, there may be a temporary interruption in obtaining these antibiotics.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
