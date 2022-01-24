COLUMN: Pandemic has hurt, but hope is on the horizon

I love the renewed hope that comes with the start of a new year. And although the cloud of COVID-19 still looms over us, I am convinced there are some rays of sunshine on the horizon for 2022.
Science tells us the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads 70 times faster than the Delta variant, but it is also less severe and its exit will be as swift as its entrance. In fact, looking at the Hot Spot map of known cases, Oklahomans could see the downward trend of the Omicron variant surge by early to mid-February. To me, that is certainly something in which to be hopeful.
There is some additional good news on the horizon for Northeastern State University students this semester.
The university's final and largest federal emergency financial aid grant disbursement from our Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds is slated to be released on March 3. NSU will issue just over $5 million in relief funds with this release.
Beginning Jan. 27, eligible students will receive multiple notifications via email about their eligibility. Students will be prompted to verify their needs and if they would like to receive the relief funds being made available by the federal government. Those who opt in will have the option of receiving a direct payment or applying it to their bursar accounts to help cover tuition, housing and fees.
The upcoming distribution is a continuation of university efforts to ensure all eligible NSU students take advantage of the COVID-19 relief being provided by the federal government. Funds are to assist students with financial hardships, which may include loss of income, child care expenses and technology to support educational endeavors, due to the pandemic.
HEERF funding has provided students with hope throughout the pandemic. As of today, 15,324 duplicate students received distributions totaling more than $9.7 million directly to eligible students.
Looking ahead to March, NSU's total distribution of emergency relief funds for students will top $14.8 million. Lives for NSU students continue to be changed, thanks to these funds. For some, it can be the difference between deferring educational dreams and achieving them.
We are fortunate that opportunities exist to relieve just one potential source of stress in these uncertain days.
Looking ahead, NSU will be using institutional HEERF funds to accomplish some of our critical long-range facility goals, such as making HVAC upgrades to Leoser Hall and the Fine Arts building.
The institution's portion of the HEERF funds will continue to focus on projects that will improve our NSU community's living and learning environments. The HEERF and supplemental institutional funds received a total of nearly $22.2 million. To comply with the HEERF requirements, NSU must spend the institutional funds by summer 2023.
Let's be clear: No one wanted to experience this pandemic nor the loss it has brought. Everyone in our community has been negatively affected by COVID-19 in some way.
We are all changed individuals and a changed community. We must believe brighter days are ahead; we must see the hope on the horizon as we look beyond this latest COVID- 19 peak.
Steve Turner is president of Northeastern State University.
