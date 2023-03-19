COLUMN: Plan your refund dollars

'Tis the season for tax returns.
Are you still gathering all of your documents and hoping to get everything filed just before the April 15 deadline? On the other hand, maybe you are more like me and have already filed.
Either way, it is important to plan ahead for how you will spend your refund, if you are receiving one. Once it hits your bank account, it is tempting to splurge on something you had not planned on buying.
As you consider your plan, here are a few things to think about.
Expand - or start - your emergency fund. From an unexpected car repair to a sudden medical bill, it is important to have money set aside in order to avoid a downward financial spiral.
Pay down debt. Do you have a credit card that you are paying interest on every month? Use your tax refund to knock that debt out and start putting those interest payments back into your savings account or monthly budget.
If you already have an emergency savings account and no high-interest debt, consider setting a new financial goal. Are you hoping to take a family vacation this summer? Establish your vacation savings account with your tax refund money. Not sure what your next goal might be? Think about investing your return in a short-term CD, while you evaluate and plan for more longterm goals. If you are in a favorable financial position, you might even consider helping someone in need.
No matter the amount of your refund, make a plan to put it to work for you. Remember a tax refund is not free money or a bonus check - it is your money being returned to you for paying too much the prior year. Consider all of your long-term goals, and use your tax refund to help you reach them faster.
To schedule a program locally concerning financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, and OHCE, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
