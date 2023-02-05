COLUMN: Pledge to move more with heart

Take a stroll down the candy aisle at your local grocery store, and you will see shelves full of big red hearts filled with chocolates.
It is February, my birthday, the month of love and Valentine's Day. It also is a time to consider the risks of heart disease, as the country observes National Heart Month.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States and Oklahoma. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to lower your risk of heart disease including being more physically active. This year, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute is encouraging Americans to move more and adopted the theme, "Move with Heart." The Move with Heart campaign lines up perfectly with the recent release of the "Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans," second edition.
Research shows regular physical activity can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. When combined with regular physical activity, other healthful lifestyle measures, such as a healthful diet and not smoking, the impact is even greater. Regular physical activity can help with weight control. Regular physical activity can also help lower the risk of other conditions that can strain your heart, and cause high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and diabetes.
For health benefits, the "Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans" recommends adults strive for 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, 75 minutes a week of vigorous physical activity, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. In addition, adults are recommended to do strength training exercises two or more days a week.
Only about 23% of U.S. adults meet the Physical Activity Guidelines. In the most recent America's Health Rankings, Oklahoma ranked 47th in the nation with 32% of adults reporting no physical activity other than their regular job in the past 30 days.
An example of 150 minutes a week of moderate activity would be walking at a brisk pace for 30 minutes five days a week. Moderate physical activity will get your heart pumping and leave you a little breathless. You do not have to do all your daily activity at one time.
Some people may get overwhelmed at the thought of 150 minutes of exercise, but breaking it down into smaller segments can make it seem less daunting. You can break activity into smaller amounts of time throughout the day; even small amounts of activity add up and can have lasting health benefits.
Something else to keep in mind is not to let age be a deterrent. It is never too late, or too early, to improve your heart health. Even small changes make a difference when you move with heart. Try to move a little more every day. You can easily do this by taking the stairs or parking farther away from your office or the grocery store. Other ways to incorporate more movement are walking, gardening, and taking the dog for a walk. If you work on a computer at a desk, simply get up and take a walking break from the screen. All of these active moments count toward your total minutes of exercise.
Cherokee County Health Department Health Educator Nikki Murray and I will begin a diabetes prevention program Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. While these classes will focus on diabetes prevention, they will also be beneficial for anyone interested in becoming healthier in general. Participants will learn how to make an action plan, and log their activity and food consumption for 16 weeks. Then we will meet monthly to finish out the year-long program to provide assistance for the participants continued efforts to live healthier lives. Your heart will thank you.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
