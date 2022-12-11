COLUMN: Poinsettias can stay beautiful with proper care

Usually the Christmas tree takes center stage in many homes when it comes to holiday decorations.
However, there is another popular addition to this seasonal décor: the poinsettia.
The poinsettia - Eupitorbia pulcherrima Willd. - is native to Mexico and was introduced to the United States by Joel Poinsett, the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico.
In mild climates, such as Florida and California, the poinsettia is also grown in the landscape.
The beauty of poinsettias come in the form of their showy bracts, or their specialized leaves, surrounding the true yellow flowers.
The most popular bract color is red. They also come in creamy white, shades of pink and orange, marbled in pink and white, and with pink flecks on red. When buying your poinsettia, choose a plant with well-expanded, well-colored bracts.
With proper care, poinsettias stay beautiful throughout the holiday season. Place the plant near south, west, or east-facing windows, but avoid areas near heating vents, cold drafts, fireplaces, or space heaters.
Indoor temperatures of 65-70 degrees is ideal for these plants. Poinsettias will suffer damage if they are exposed to temperatures below 50 degrees.
Freezing temperatures will kill poinsettias.
Put the plant in bright, indirect light, and do not overwater.
Water left sitting in a saucer can move up into the root zone and keep it overly wet.
If your poinsettia is wrapped in decorative foil, make sure there is a drain hole in the foil. It's easy to tell when a poinsettia needs water. Pick up the pot.
If it feels light, it may need water. Then touch the surface of the soil. If the soil feels clammy or moist, wait before adding more water.
Water when the top of the growing medium is starting to feel dry, but do not allow too much drying.
Slight wilting of the plant is not harmful but avoid severe wilting.
This will cause leaves and bracts to drop faster or could cause unsightly dry spots on leaves. Don't fertilize your plants while they're blooming.
Recent research has shown that poinsettias are not poisonous, but the plants are intended solely for ornamental purposes.
Some people are allergic to the milky sap and may develop a rash when exposed to the sap. Avoid breaking the leaves and stems, as this will release the sap.
It is wise to keep any houseplant out of the reach of small children and pets to avoid ingestion and irritation.
After the holidays there are two options you face with your poinsettia. You can throw it away - compost it - or you can save it for the next year.
Although poinsettias are difficult to re-bloom, you may find it rewarding to keep them throughout the year and force them to bloom for the holidays next year.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
