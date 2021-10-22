COLUMN: Preparing farm and garden equipment for winter

With colder weather just around the corner, you should be “winterizing” or preparing to store machinery for the winter. Hay balers and lawn mowers will not be receiving much use during the winter months while tractors, trucks, and side-by-sides might for feeding or recreation. Lawn mowers should be “run dry” so that fuel does not sit in them all winter. Refill them with fresh fuel in the spring. Battery terminals should be disconnected to not drain the battery. Rodents will also be eyeing all that equipment for another reason – as a cozy place to shelter for a few months.
There are dozens of nooks and crannies under the hood of a piece of farm machinery that are attractive to many rodent species. However, the last thing you want to do is provide an efficiency apartment to these rodents for the winter. The wiring harness is appealing and is a readily available chew toy, which will cause lots of problems next spring. The easiest thing to do to deter rodents is to simply raise the hood while machinery is stored in a barn or shed. This allows residual heat to dissipate and allows light in which makes the engine compartment less attractive to rodents. However, this may not be appropriate for outside storage due to rain, wind, and snow.
Baits and traps are also options in developing a control program. Snap traps are one of the oldest types of traps and usually provide a quick death to the rodent. Mice typically have small territories, so traps must be placed within their range to be effective. They can be placed under a vehicle hood and inside the cab and glove box. Be sure to place snap traps where pets don’t have access. Live-catch traps are rodent stations that can be baited with a food attractant or rodenticide. Some may have snap traps or glue boards inside. Because rodents are naturally curious, sticky traps or glue boards work well. Mice are nibblers, so putting a little bait in several bait stations will help increase consumption. Use several kinds of bait until a preference is detected, then use that one until feeding stops. Always use an enclosed bait station, and never place them where children or pets can have access.
The application of toxic baits is a viable method of rodent control, but it is important for people to be aware of where they are baiting and what bait they are using. Avoid placing baits where non-target animals are likely to come in contact. Natural predators play their own part in pest control as well. Rat snakes make a great addition to a barn or garage for rodent control. Better yet, a king snake will help control rodents and other snakes. House and barn cats, foxes and bobcats are also effective rodent killers. So are birds such as hawks, owls and even roadrunners. For more types on equipment winterization or rodent control, call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at (918) 456-6163.
Garrett Ford is the agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
