COLUMN: Prepping financially for 2023 operations can be beneficial

With "real" winter weather setting in, perhaps we can find a few minutes to warm up and do some thinking and planning on 2023.
It looks like the new year will be an intersection of price optimism from a shrinking cow herd, looming forage and input market concerns, and some macroeconomic uncertainty to boot. All in all, these issues do provide outlets to capitalize on opportunities as they arise. Below are three ideas to consider about our own operation as we prepare to take advantage of opportunities in 2023.
One is to develop a monthly cash flow projection.
The beauty of a monthly cash flow analysis is that it is simple. It is simply cash in and cash out within the month. There is really nothing fancy or complex about it. Hopefully, this will highlight any cash issues in the near term that will need to be met from our ranch checking account or our revolving operating credit line. More information can be found at AGEC-751 Developing a Cash Flow Plan.
The next is to calculate the working capital.
Many times, cash may be tied up in purchased feed, hay, or livestock. Working capital will help us evaluate that. It is the difference between your current assets and current liabilities. Working capital is a liquidity measure and shows us how effectively we will be able to cover our short-term obligations. This includes any operating costs we have on the horizon and any upcoming debt obligations we need to be ready for. More information on current assets and current liabilities are provided by OSU Extension Fact Sheet AGEC-752.
Lastly, individuals can start separating enterprises.
Consider splitting out different activities in the operation to look at opportunities to expand or change direction to be more efficient. A typical cow-calf operation may be able to be split amongst areas like cow-calf production, heifer development, and hay production. Starting to treat each of these areas as individual enterprises will highlight which is driving our profit or which areas are pulling profit from the others. This is a bit tougher to map than our cash flow or working capital, but can really pay long term dividends.
The year 2023 looks to be a culmination of many significant market and management decisions. Having a strong understanding of cash needs, working capital, and our most efficient segments of production can be a big help in uncovering which opportunities are right for our operation.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
