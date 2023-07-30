Prostrate spurge, also known as spotted spurge, is a common summer annual broadleaf weed that ordinarily does not garner much attention.
Prostrate spurge, Euforbia maculate, is easy to identify once you’ve seen it. It is a very low growing plant rarely getting tall enough for a lawnmower to touch. It can sometimes be misidentified as the common goathead – puncture vine – but correct identification is easily made by breaking a stem, where you will find a milky white sap. Also, spurge does not produce a “sticker” as does the goathead.
Prostrate spurge is normally kept under control with a healthy lawn in conjunction with a quality pre-emergence herbicide program. However, if you missed the pre-emergent application or it just wasn’t that effective, you can use a broadleaf weedkiller product on the spurge now. Keep in mind though, bright sun and high temperatures can contribute to an unacceptable level of turfgrass damage this time of year, especially as the weeds mature and higher rates of herbicide are needed to get reasonable control.
It’s also very important to note that broadleaf herbicides can easily cause damage to garden vegetables or ornamentals, either by direct contact or by vapor drift. Do not use these products on windy days or outside the application guidelines outlined on the label.
Prostrate spurge has also popped up in concrete cracks, patios, and landscape beds. In these situations, another control option is a non-selective herbicide. These products typically do not have the vapor drift issues that come with broadleaf herbicides.
This weed is reasonably easy to control mechanically, either by hoeing or pulling up. Unless you have large expanses of the plant, this is perhaps your best option right now. It is not necessary to get all the roots, a snip at the surface should take care of it.
One final note on prostrate spurge: As a member of the Euforbia family, the sap of this plant can cause minor skin irritation for those that are allergic to it. If you notice your hands itching after weeding the garden, this could be your culprit.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.