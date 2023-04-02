Rabies is a serious disease caused by a virus.
The rabies virus is present predominantly in the saliva of rabid animals and is transmitted most often by a bite. Rabies causes an inflammation of the brain and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. Each year many thousands of cases of rabies in animals are confirmed in the United States and more than 20,000 people receive anti-rabies immunizations after being exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal
Animals infected with rabies may be aggressive and attack without fear or provocation, or they may act sluggish and have difficulty walking because of partial or total paralysis. Animals that are usually out only at night may be seen in daylight and may approach people or other animals they would normally avoid. Drooling, or what has become known as “foaming at the mouth,” may or may not be present.
It is very difficult to know if an animal has rabies just by the way it acts or appears. The only sure way to know if an animal has rabies is to euthanize it and have its brain tested. Early signs of rabies are subtle; in fact, these animals can appear innocent, healthy, and docile.
Management of a pet bitten by a rabid animal depends on the circumstances of the exposure and whether the exposed animal has a current rabies vaccination. If the animal has not been vaccinated by a veterinarian, it will have to be euthanized or quarantined from contact with other animals and people for six months under veterinary supervision in a special confinement pen or kennel. Therefore, it is very important to have rabies vaccinations kept up to date and administered by a veterinarian for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.
There are some simple ways to prevent your animals from getting rabies. Vaccinate all dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, and other valuable livestock. Unvaccinated domestic animals are susceptible to rabies if they meet rabid wildlife. Even if you consider your animal an indoor pet, they could very easily run outside when the door is left open. Try to avoid contact with wildlife. Teach children to not feed or touch wildlife. If you notice an injured or orphaned animal, contact local animal control or game warden for assistance. Keep garbage cans covered with tight fitting lids to avoid attracting wildlife to your homes.
If you are bitten or possibly exposed to rabies, wash the wound thoroughly with lots of warm water and soap as soon as possible. Seek medical attention from a health care provider. All animal bites should be reported to a local animal control officer or county health department.
Visit OSU Factsheet VTMD-9127 or call your local OSU Extension office for more information.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
