While many people – including me – might love the taste of raw cookie dough or raw cake or brownie batter, eating it can make you sick.
That is because the raw eggs and uncooked flour that go into many recipes can contain bacteria, such as E. coli or salmonella, which can result in a bad case of foodborne illness.
Most people know that raw or undercooked eggs can cause salmonella poisoning, which can result in fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, but fewer people are aware that raw flour can also harbor dangerous bacteria, such as E. coli, which can also cause significant illness. Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include severe stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. Most people typically recover from illness associated with salmonella and E. coli within a week.
In a new warning issued recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consumers are reminded that flour is derived from untreated grain and might be contaminated with bacteria such as E. coli.
“Harmful germs can contaminate grain while it’s still in the field or at other steps as flour is produced,” the CDC said.
To avoid any potential bouts of foodborne illness, it is recommended that you avoid tasting or eating raw dough or batter, regardless of whether it is for cookies, tortillas, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments. Bacteria, such as salmonella and E. coli, that may be present in raw dough are killed in the cooking process, the FDA says.
Speaking of cookies, if you love to bake then there is still time to prepare an entry for the Cherokee County Fair. You can pick up a fair book at the Cherokee County Livestock Arena Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 4-6 p.m. for instruction on food categories and the fair schedule for entry.
Anyone who lives in Cherokee County may enter exhibits and there is no entry fee. There are youth classes for 4-H members and open classes for adults or youth who are not 4-H members. Join us Sept. 5-9 at the Cherokee County Livestock Arena to see what a county fair is and participate or make plans to participate next year. We would love to enroll youth in 4-H and adults may be interested in joining our adult group Oklahoma Home and Community Education.
So, no matter how tempting it might be to have a little raw cookie dough, it is not safe to eat until after the cookies are baked.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.