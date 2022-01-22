COLUMN: Reduce stress in relationships by adding connection

Stress, which may also be called a feeling of emotional or physical tension, can be hard on relationships in different ways. This includes influencing couples to communicate less positively, have more arguments, and leading to fewer and less satisfying sexual interactions.
Stress is also shared in relationships. When one person feels increased stress, their partner experiences the stress as well, especially through the effect that the stress has on how people communicate. Just as stress is experienced by both individuals in a relationship, it can also be dealt with together.
One useful strategy for dealing with stress together involves following four steps: becoming aware, opening up, listening with interest, and providing support. This approach comes from the couples coping enhancement training developed by Bodenmann and Shantinath. If you become aware of your partner's stress and ask them to open up, you listen with interest and provide meaningful support. If you become aware of your own stress and open up about it, you ask your partner to listen and offer support. As you follow these steps you and your partner become a team in managing the stress that you both experience.
Step 1: Become aware. Look for cues that let you know that your partner - or cues that you yourself - are experiencing stress. These include the words used - such as I'm feeling stressed, worried, down, overwhelmed, and so on - as well as the tone of voice and nonverbal cues, such as heart rate, posture, expressions, and so on. When you pick up on a cue that points to increased stress in yourself or your partner, warmly ask "what's going on?"
Step 2: Open up. Next comes opening up about the experience with the stress. This involves more than telling the story about what situation we are feeling stress about. More important here is talking about our thoughts and feelings about the stressful situation and why or how it personally affects you.
Step 3: Listen with interest. While one person is opening up, their partner listens with support. This means giving plenty of time for them to describe their experience without rushing to try and fix the problem, trying to challenge their thoughts or emotions, or trying to change them. If you do ask questions, keep them open-ended and with the goal of increasing your understanding of their experience.
Step 4: Provide support. Finally, provide support. Usually, the most important support is emotional support involving empathy, encouragement, and reassurance that you are there with them in their difficulty. Afterwards, and only if it is requested, comes practical support in the form of advice, problem-solving, and providing more information.
While relationships with a significant other can be among our most meaningful sources of support, they can also be a source of stress. One way to reduce how often our relationships add to our stress and increase the times that they are a source of support is to enrich them.
During everyday interactions, create moments of connection. Find and regularly do activities that you both enjoy together. Work to regularly notice and respond to your partner's attempts to engage with you. Create routines that involve moments of connection with your partner. Talk about and support one another's roles at work, home, or community and try to understand and support one another's dreams.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.