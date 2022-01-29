As Oklahoma 4-Hers are preparing for the upcoming showing season, there's more to it than getting their animals ready. There are a lot of rules that need to be followed, too. How old do I have to be to show? Can my lamb wear a muzzle? Do I really have to wear a tie? Can I wear a pink shirt? Why can't I give my goat a shot the day of the show?
These are just a few of the questions participants may have when participating in livestock shows and judging. While rules may seem restricting or they take away an avenue that could make something easier, they definitely play an important role in competition. Instead of looking at them like a roadblock spoiling the fun, think of them as the reason you do have fun.
Rules are found everywhere - in the show ring, on the basketball court, on the highway, in a classroom. You just can't get away from them. And that's a good thing. Picture this scenario: You're playing a big basketball game. You just scored a basket and have brought your team within two points of your opponent so that you now have a chance to win the state championship. The crowd is on its feet and they are going wild. You assume your defensive stance and are preparing to steal the ball back and try to score before the final 13 seconds tick off the clock. But wait, there is a substitution! What! Here comes a 325-pound giant! You recognize him as the starting center for the Green Bay Packers. What is he doing here? Instead of dribbling the ball, he takes it, tucks it under his arm and heads to the grandstands to get a hotdog. "Hey," you say, "that's not fair."
He replies, "Sorry, kid, there are no rules." No out of bounds, no age limit, no time of possession clock and no rule that says you have to dribble. This doesn't sound like much fun to me! In fact, a few rules would fix that guy and make this game a lot more rewarding. But hey, who wants rules? They are just making things hard, right?
Is there really any difference between this extreme example and a conversation you may have had recently about an upcoming show or contest? If a hog class didn't have a weight limit, any hog could enter your class. If a speech contest didn't have an age limit, you could be competing against your best friend's dad. If anyone could show up without qualifying for the final event, your effort to get there would be meaningless.
The accomplishments of the agricultural youth in this great industry have value, in some part because rules create the boundaries and obstacles for fair play. They also establish parameters that assist in the end goal having meaning and a standard of excellence. A competition worth winning is one with which you've had to navigate those obstacles and boundaries to meet the high standard. Anything less cheapens the value of your success.
It's important to remember that some rules permit, some rules eliminate, some rules enable, some rules protect and some constrict. However, all rules have a reason, and if you play by those rules, the playing field is even, and the winner enjoys the fruits of the victory. Rules simply are necessary for an enjoyable game, contest or stock show.
Rules aren't designed to figure out a way around them. The more you cut corners and break rules, the more you eat away at your own integrity. It's not just one big poor decision that makes you lose your integrity - it happens by degrees as corners are cut and minor misdeeds rationalized. Stay the course, stay true to your belief in honesty and fair play - and be thankful the Green Bay Packers center doesn't show livestock.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.