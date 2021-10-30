COLUMN: Scavenger hunts are great for kids

The weather is turning cooler, the leaves are falling, and the evenings are brisk. It is a perfect time to go outside and enjoy time together with your family. Scavenger Hunts are a great way to explore nature. Did you know scavenger hunts have numerous benefits for kids?
1. Builds Problem-Solving Skills
Hands-on learning has numerous benefits, including increased memory of previously taught concepts. Scavenger hunts offer kids an opportunity to practice problem-solving in a tangible way and help to reinforce and act-out methods they have been taught by parents or teachers, which leads to increased retention.
2. Easy to Customize
Scavenger hunts are easy to customize to your child's abilities and interests. Is your child really into pirates? Create a "treasure" hunt with pirate-themed clues. Do you have a math-lover in your life? Have them solve number problems to get to the next clue. If you are doing a hunt with multiple kids, you can give each of them individual clues based on their ability. There are endless possibilities!
3. Exercises both Body and Mind
While scavenger hunts help children to exercise their minds by reinforcing problem-solving skills, they can also be good exercise for their bodies. You can incorporate clues that get kids moving and running from place to place. You can even get creative and have your child run to the top of a hill, wander into the woods or climb a tree for the next clue. Get those legs moving!
4. Teaches Teamwork
Participating in a group scavenger hunt at school, at home, or for fun helps teach kids the value of teamwork, in addition to promoting social interaction. Kids will have to work together to solve clues and get to the final destination. Learning to work in a team is an essential skill throughout a child's life, so why not teach it in a fun way?
Are you ready to create a scavenger hunt for your family? Try an "Opposite Scavenger Hunt" where kids can find objects that are the opposite of a given word. For example, for something that is sweet, kids can search for a lemon. There are several resources on the internet to find ideas and outlines for hunts. Pinterest has several ideas. Happy hunting!
For additional questions or to schedule a yoga program or other programs about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is the family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
