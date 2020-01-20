The 2020 Legislative Session officially begins Feb. 3. As legislators in both chambers complete their responsibilities over the four-month session, they understand their most critical task is to craft the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget.
In December, the State Equalization Board certified the state will have 1/10th of 1 percent more revenue to appropriate than in FY20. This is the dollar amount Gov. Stitt will build his budget on. On Feb. 18, the Equalization Board will meet again to certify revenue for FY21. This will be the amount legislators will build their budget from. In FY's '16, '17 and '18, the February certification was much lower than the December certification. I hope recent history does not repeat itself.
During the period of declining revenue, 2008-2018, the appropriation to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education was reduced by about $274 million. Northeastern State University received cuts totaling 26 percent, as did all public institutions of higher education.
For the current fiscal year, higher education received an increase of $28 million, 3.3 percent. We are thankful for the increase that funded a 3.5 percent raise for our faculty and provided funding for concurrent enrollment for high school juniors. For perspective, NSU's state appropriation is $576,586 less than we received 20 years ago.
The editorial in the Tahlequah Daily Press on Jan. 9 did a masterful job of citing the Grapevine Survey, published annually by Illinois State University. The survey found that between 2015 and 2020, higher education funding rose nationally by on average 18.8 percent. In Oklahoma, funding fell 18.6 percent. The only state that saw a bigger percentage decrease in state funding was Alaska, which has been cut by 21.9 percent in the past five years. States bordering Oklahoma all saw increases in state support over the past five years, ranging from a 1.4 percent bump in New Mexico to 42.2 percent increase in Colorado.
For FY21, the State Regents requested an increase in state funding of $125 million, or 15.6 percent. The FY20 appropriation for the state system is $802,070,058; the request for FY21 is $927,070,058. The request includes $50.2 million for STEM Workforce Development Initiatives; this is $30 million to support specific proposals for STEM-related program development, $12 million to address the state-wide nursing shortage, and $8.2 million to double the number of physician residency slots.
A total of $50 million has been requested for increases in operational costs: $20.2 million for a 3.5 percent faculty salary increase, $25.5 million for mandatory cost increases, $2.2 million to restore scholarship funding and $2.1 million for strategic innovations. And $5.8 million has been requested for deferred maintenance and infrastructure, $7 million to fully fund Concurrent Enrollment for high school junior and $12 million for the Endowed Chair State Matching Funds Bond Authorization and debt service. Bonds will be sold to address the remaining backlog of $161 million. It should be noted that NSU has two endowed chairs, one endowed professorship and one endowed lectureship in the queue for $650,000. These positions have been funded by private donors with a promise the gifts would be matched by the state.
As we approach yet another legislative session with uncertain outcomes for our state, I think it is helpful to seek wisdom from those who went before us. Joshua Chamberlain was a notable soldier, statesman and public speaker whose words are powerful and highly relevant: "We know not of the future, and cannot plan for it much. But we can hold our spirits and our bodies so pure and high, we may cherish such thoughts and such ideals, and dream such dreams of lofty purpose, that we can determine and know what manner of men we will be whenever and wherever the hour strikes, that calls to noble action."
I believe the 2020 legislative session is indeed a call for noble action by those elected for the purpose of protecting and strengthening our state. There is much at stake, especially when you consider the state's responsibility to educate its citizenry and provide a professional workforce. Please make your thoughts known to our elected officials.
Dr. Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
