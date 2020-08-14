How many times have you opened your closet, and despite it being packed full, you feel as if you have nothing to wear? There can be a number of reasons for this feeling. Some things may be out of style, others may not fit just right, while other pieces of clothing simply need a small repair, such as a button sewn on or a hem fixed.
Start by removing everything from your closet and sort it into piles. Separate by any method that works for you – by season, work clothes, casual clothes, etc. From each pile, remove and review the items you have not worn. Things that need to be repaired should be placed in a mending pile.
Some garments may not have been worn lately but they still hold a sentimental attachment. You may love the fabric or the pattern, but don’t like the style. Something else that causes people to hang on to clothes could be that it was expensive. Try to come up with a way to upcycle the item. If it’s a skirt, consider cutting off the waistband, cutting the skirt down the side and wearing it as a new wrap shirt or shawl. YouTube has some great resources for upcycling your clothing to make it more useable. A shirt or pair of pants with a small hole can be made new again by covering the hole with an applique. Repair, repurpose and redesign are great ways to stretch your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
It will not be long till it is time to break out the fall and winter clothing. If you have some favorite sweaters, but they are looking a bit worn, consider purchasing a sweater shaver. This can give an older sweater new life. If you’ve got a sizable investment in a piece of clothing, but some things just aren’t fitting right, consider taking those pieces to a tailor. This is a much more affordable option compared to purchasing a whole new replacement.
Other things may have been long forgotten in the closet because they have some stains. Yellowing around the collar or perspiration discoloration on a white dress shirt or blouse usually can be removed by using some everyday household products, including baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and a grease-fighting liquid dish detergent. Mix together one-part detergent to two-parts hydrogen peroxide and sprinkle in the baking soda. Scrub for about three minutes and rinse, then launder as usual.
Clothing is a big investment and you want your garments to look good and fit well. Taking the time to sort through your closet, getting rid of unwanted items taking up valuable real estate and making necessary repairs on garments you haven’t worn in a while is a great way for you to fully assess what you have. You’ll be surprised at how much easier it will be to manage your wardrobe, and dress every day with style.
When clothing is repaired, repurposed or redesigned, not only does it help your wardrobe, but it also helps the environment. Textile waste is a significant part of municipal solid waste. An average consumer throws away 70 pounds of clothing per year. Globally we produce 13 million tons of textile waste each year, 95 percent of which could be reused or recycled.
As you sort through the clothing in your closet and discover items you have not worn in three years or more, give serious thought to having a garage sale or donating them a local thrift store. Another option is to have a clothing swap with your friends.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.