Sleep has a major impact on overall health and quality of life, including the way you look, feel, and perform daily.
Your body needs sleep to repair muscles, consolidate memories, and regulate hormones and appetite. Even though sufficient sleep is increasingly recognized as an essential aspect of chronic disease prevention and health promotion, many people do not get enough sleep or suffer from sleep problems.
As we sleep, we pass through two alternating states. Each state is important for experiencing satisfying and restorative sleep. During non-rapid eye movement or “quiet” sleep the blood supply to the muscles is increased, energy is restored, tissue growth and repair occur, and important hormones are released for growth and development. During rapid eye movement the brain is active and dreaming occurs. Your body becomes immobile, and breathing and heart rates are irregular.
Poor sleep has a negative impact on quality of life. It can lead to accidents, impaired job performance, and relationship stress. Insufficient sleep causes distress, and impairs alertness, concentration, and memory. It is also associated with poor health and several chronic diseases and conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and depression. Sleep also plays a vital role in regulating hormones that affect a person’s hunger and appetite. Not getting enough sleep can affect these hormones. As a result, you might eat unhealthier food or more food than you need.
When you sleep well, you wake up feeling refreshed and alert for your daily activities. Sleep prepares you to concentrate, make decisions, and fully engage in school, work, and social activities. Ignoring sleep problems and disorders can lead to poor health, accidents, impaired job performance, and relationship stress. Sleep is a necessity for feeling your best, staying healthy, performing at your best, and maximizing your potential aging throughout the lifespan.
On Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 pm, Carla Hayes will discuss the “Importance of Sleep” at the Aprons and Lace OHCE meeting. Anyone in our community is welcome to attend to learn more about this subject. Also, on Wednesday, June 14, at 11 am, David Dick will present information on making funeral arrangements for yourself and loved ones.
Again, we welcome anyone interested in learning more about these topics to join us at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.
For more information about gardening or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
