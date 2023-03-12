COLUMN: Soil testing provides way to determine plant nutrients

Soil tests provide a scientific basis for evaluating available plant nutrients in cropland, pastures, lawns, and gardens.
Soil analyses help farmers, ranchers, and homeowners to make informed decisions when making nutrient application decisions by way of synthetic fertilizers, biosolids, and animal manure. Soil nutrients vary by location in relation to slope, soil depth, texture, organic matter, and previous management practices. As such, there is a method to obtaining a good soil sample.
Getting a good soil sample is a major factor that affects the accuracy and usefulness of the test. Accuracy of the test is determined by a timing and sampling method.
Fields used for hay or crop production may be sampled anytime following cutting, harvest, or before planting the next season's crop. Non-cultivated fields should be sampled during the dormant season. In either case, do not sample immediately following lime, fertilizer, or manure applications. Samples should be tested annually to measure the availability of plant nutrients, or as frequently as necessary to understand changing soil properties in relation to management practices.
Getting a representative sample is simple, but not always easy. Research at Oklahoma State University and other universities has shown that a minimum of 20 cores, or small samples, taken randomly from the field or area of interest are necessary to obtain a sample, which will represent an average of the soil in the field. These cores should be collected in a clean plastic bucket - to avoid metal contamination - and mixed thoroughly by hand. The sample bag should be filled from the mixture. If the sample is too wet to mix, wait until conditions are drier and then collect samples.
The Cherokee County OSU Extension Office has soil probes that can be borrowed upon request to take proper soil samples.
The Cherokee County OSU Extension Office can process soils and greenhouse medias for agricultural purposes only. We can provide comprehensive analyses that include available plant macronutrients, secondary nutrients, micronutrients, and salinity. The more in-depth the analysis, the higher the processing fee. Our routine analysis test includes soil pH, buffer capacity, plant available nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium for $10. In general, allow two weeks for processing time.
We cannot process samples to determine any type or quantity of pathogen, microbe, or heavy metal(s). Contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office with questions at 918-456-6163 and ask about our factsheet PSS-2207 - How to Get a Good Soil Sample.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
