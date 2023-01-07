COLUMN: Soup is on, for winter dining

There are many reasons for making soup. It's easy to make. If you include vegetables, lentils, beans, and possibly meat, soup can make a hearty entrée, especially if served with a salad and bread - preferably whole-grain. With a little planning, soup can last through several meals.
Homemade soup has more flavor and more nutrients than any soup in a can. Homemade soup is also a good way to control weight, especially since you can control the fat, sodium, and calories. Soup can create a full feeling with a minimum of calories. It can keep you feeling full longer than starchy, higher-calorie foods, like potatoes and refined breads, especially if made with hearty ingredients like lentils, beans, and whole-grain rice or pasta.
A vegetable soup can make a satisfying dinner. Any recipe can be varied to accommodate what's available at the farmers market, what you have in the refrigerator, and tastes. For a vegetarian dish, use vegetable broth; otherwise, a low-sodium, low-fat chicken broth will provide body. Spinach and other greens add color, crunch, and nutrients. Add leftover meat or tofu for a protein-enriched soup. Hot pepper flakes, a few drops of hot sauce, or chopped chilies can be added for those who like their soup spicy. Using a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and spices makes a soup loaded with flavor and nutrients, yet low in calories. In addition to containing powerful anti-cancer substances called phytochemicals, vegetables will help you reach the ideal goal of nine servings of fruits and vegetables a day.
Broth is the base for sauces, gravies, other soups and even some recipes that require a flavorful liquid to bind various ingredients. A broth can be thickened with rice or barley or made richer by allowing it to simmer for a longer period than stated; reducing the broth concentrates the flavor.
Chowder originated on New England shores. A New England chowder is recognized by a creamy milk base, whereas a Manhattan chowder boasts a flavorful and less fattening tomato base. Cream soups are good hot or cold and are ideal appetizers for an elegant dinner or main dish for a light lunch or supper. Complete the meal with a salad, bread, and a dessert. Smooth or creamier textures are achieved through pureed ingredients.
Equipment to puree includes:
• Fruit soups, as Europeans have long enjoyed sweet soups as delicate appetizers or as a light ending to a special dinner. The consistency of fruit soups may be as thin as punch or as thick as pudding. The thinner and less sweet soups are appetizers; the thicker and sweeter are better desserts. Soups may be thinned with additional liquid or thickened with addition of tapioca.
• Chili is believed to be a Mexican import. This spicy dish had its origin almost 100 years ago in San Antonio. There are as many variations of chili as there are cooks.
• Gumbo originated in Louisiana's bayou country. It is a highly seasoned and spicy stew-like dish, which blends the cultures of the French, English, Cajuns, Spanish, Choctaw Indians, and Africans. Frenchmen who settled in south Louisiana lacked many of the ingredients to make their favorite stew - bouillabaisse. The Acadians of the area, or Cajuns, showed them how to use shrimp and crab in place of their Mediterranean fish; the Spanish settlers introduced them to spices, such as red pepper, while the Choctaw Indians taught them the value of file' powder - ground sassafras leaves. From the Africans came gumbo, or okra, the ingredient from which gumbo is named.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
