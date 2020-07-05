You can eat healthy and stick to a tight grocery budget. With a little planning, savvy shopping and tasty recipes to cook at home, you'll be well on your way: The Spend Smart Eat Smart way.
Iowa State University developed the Spend Smart Eat Smart program to help consumers eat healthy and on a budget. I reviewed the website and found it very informational and is user friendly. Meal planning, shopping tools and tracking your food expenses will get you on your way to eating healthier and saving money.
It starts with a plan. Set your family up for success by planning meals and snacks in a way that works for your family, your budget and your schedule. Manage your budget and avoid impulse buying by making a list of the items you need each time you shop. Trips to the store to buy just one or two forgotten items can lead to impulse shopping. A good grocery list cuts down on these extra trips. With the Spend Smart Eat Smart app, you'll save money on groceries using the comparison calculator to find the best bargains. Why pay more when you could get the same products for less, right? Go to the app store on your phone and download it for free.
Ask everyone in your family to track their food expenses for a month using the printable chart. Each time you spend money on food anywhere, write your initials on the back of the receipt and put it in a jar. If you don't have a receipt, make a note including what was bought, who bought it, and how much it cost. Think about where you buy food: grocery store, restaurants, school lunch, the soda machine at work, popcorn at the movies, coffee shop, bottled water at the convenience store, etc.
At the end of the month, spread out all the receipts/notes, put them in stacks by location, and enter the prices into your chart. Add up the totals and look at how much you spent at each location. It is OK to start small and make one change each month. In time, the change will add up to big savings.
Cooking at home takes some time and planning, but it's worthwhile. Food cooked at home is typically healthier and less expensive than convenience or restaurant food. Also, cooking together at home can be quality time with your family. Check out recipes from any Cooperative Extension Service website, every state has one. If you are not good at planning or surfing the web, have another family member do this step. Making eating healthier at home and saving money can be a family project. When everyone takes part in your plan to get healthy and save money it will also create more opportunities to connect as a family.
If you would like copies of the Tracking Food Expenses worksheet or any other Spend Smart Eat Smart information stop by the extension office, 908 S. College Ave.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
