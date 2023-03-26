COLUMN: Spring dead spot most noticeable in spring, early summer

Spring dead spot is a common disease of bermuda grass, but rarely of buffalo grass or zoysia grass in Oklahoma.
Spring dead spot primarily occurs in highly managed residential, commercial, and recreational bermuda grass lawns. Lawns that are seldom fertilized, irrigated, and receive herbicide treatments are less likely to develop severe levels of SDS. In Oklahoma, SDS is most noticeable in spring and into the early summer as bermuda grass breaks dormancy. New symptoms of SDS do not appear in growing stands of bermuda grass in mid-to-late summer or fall in Oklahoma.
Affected areas may range from inches to many yards in length or diameter. The turf in affected areas will be dead and bleached white in color. Large circular, semi-circular, or arcs of dead turf can be present. Patches are perennial and year to year some areas may expand in size or other areas may diminish or disappear.
Affected plant parts, such as rhizomes, crowns, roots, or stolons, are dark black and rotted when removed from the soil. As the patches expand and more dead area develop, weed growth within the patches during spring and summer months is common and may require the use of pre- or post-emergent herbicides.
Two fungi, Ophiosphaerella herpotricha and Ophiosphaerella korrae, are the principal causal agents of spring dead spot in Oklahoma. Ophiosphaerella herpotricha is found throughout the state while O. korrae has primarily been found in the eastern portion of the state. A mixture of the two can be found in the same area.
The surviving plants around, or in, dead areas are primarily responsible for re-growth into the affected areas during late spring and summer months. Balanced soil fertility programs in early summer will increase the speed of recovery and aid bermuda grass in outcompeting weed encroachment.
A second fungicide application 30 days later will result in better control than a single fall application. It is important to map and track where these areas are at in your lawn, so you can compare it with the next seasons growth.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
