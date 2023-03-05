COLUMN: Spring pesticide conference coming up

There are many things to consider when applying pesticides to any area.
Pesticides are chemicals of plant, animal, or synthetic origin manufactured to kill or repel pests - insects, weeds, plant disease organisms, rodents, and other kinds of animal and plant life - that threaten man's health, food, or comfort.
Disinfectants are also considered pesticides. Pesticides are divided into several groups based on the organisms they are designed to control.
These groups include insecticides, which are chemicals used to protect man, animals, and plants from insect annoyances, damage, and destruction; fungicides, which are chemicals used to protect man, animals, and plants from fungal organisms that cause diseases; herbicides are chemicals used to control unwanted vegetation, either selectively or generally; rodenticides are chemicals used to control rats, mice, and other rodent pests; and miticides or acaracides are chemicals used to control mites and ticks.
The biggest thing about applying pesticides is to read the label. This is the first rule of safety in using any pesticide. Read the label of the pesticide product and follow the directions and precautions printed on it every time it is in use. Make sure the intended crop, animal, or place of use is listed on the label. There are certain pesticides that require an applicators license before they are allowed to use it.
In December 2022, Sequoyah County hosted the 2022 Winter East Central Pesticide Conference. County educators from six different counties worked together to provide private applicators the opportunity to earn up to six continuing education units. Fortunately, for those who could not make the previous meeting, we will be hosting the 2023 Spring East Central Pesticide Conference here in the Cherokee County Community Building. Here we will be having area and state specialists talking about a handful of different topics.
This conference will again offer six continuing education units - category 1A - for those who have their private applicators license, but will also be offering a dicamba training for those who need it. Applicators interested in attending or have additional questions can call the Cherokee County Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for OSU Extension Service in Cherokee County.
