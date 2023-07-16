What crop can you grow in a jar year round?
I’ll give you a hint. You can put this on salads, sandwiches, and in stir fry to name a few dishes. It’s sprouts!
Sprouts are the immature growth produced from a germinated seed. Depending on what seed you try to grow you can harvest your crop as soon as three days. The most common sprouts are mung beans, but you can grow so much more like, alfalfa, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, lentils, peas, radish, and buckwheat. Each one has a slightly different flavor. At time of harvest, the sprouts should be 1 to 3 inches in length.
Sprouts are usually consumed either raw or lightly cooked. Sprouts can add an interesting flavor and a nice crunch to a meal and have a great deal of nutritional value. However, if they are used incorrectly then they can easily have microbial contamination. You can grow your own sprouts at home using a mason jar, cheese cloth, a rubber band, and of course, seeds. However, many precautions have to be taken to ensure that you are making food safe for consumption.
Start off by cleaning and thoroughly sanitizing any surfaces that sprouts may come into contact with. You also have to sanitize the jars and cheese cloth that you will be using by boiling them in tap water in a large pot. Be careful handling the jars during the sanitization process as they will be hot. Before you start working with the seeds, wash your hands and wear gloves. Every time you touch a surface that isn’t sanitized then it is recommended to change out your gloves to prevent cross contamination. Once the jars have cooled off then add the appropriate amount of seeds depending on the size of the jar.
Cover the seeds with four times the amount of water and let stand overnight. Pour off water and rinse the weeds thoroughly. Cover the jar top with cheese cloth and use a rubber band to hold it in place. Drain off any excess water. The goal is to drain off as much water as possible in between rinses. To achieve this you can leave the jar upside down, leaning on something, so that water drains out as time goes on. Every four hours, or at least three times a day, rinse seeds under flowing water. Drain water away from seeds and return to inverted position until you repeat this process. Do this until your sprouts reach the proper size. This can be anywhere from three to eight days depending on the seed chosen.
The FDA does not recommend the consumption of sprouts by the very young, the very old, or anyone with a compromised immune system. Make sure you cook the sprouts thoroughly before consumption to try to remove any pathogens.
On June 29, Cherokee County OSU Extension office hosted a summer wellness day camp for our 4-H youth. During one of these rotations members were able to make their own jars to take home. Our offices have plenty of seeds left over from this event, so if you are interested in growing sprouts at home feel free to stop by and ask for some. We will offer this until we run out of seeds.
Cherokee County OSU extension is at 908 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. Feel free to contact our offices at 918-456-6163 for more information.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.