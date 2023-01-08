COLUMN: Starting a pecan orchard

Establishing a pecan farm is a long-term investment and requires extensive management strategies. There are many factors that go into establishing a pecan orchard. Since pecans have a much more permanent nature, choosing the correct location is extremely important. Proper site preparation should begin at least a year in advance if possible.
A great place to start is by going onto "web soil survey" and pull up the soil map for your county. This will tell you some of the important characteristics of the soil, such as soil texture, depth, water infiltration rates, drainage, slope, and so on. This step is a great starting place, but an in-person evaluation is best. This will help confirm or clear up the soil survey results. Native pecans are found growing in deep alluvial soils along rivers and streams. These soils are good for growing pecans but with proper management, uplands with deep well-drained soils and can also be productive.
Pecans require large quantities of quality irrigation water during the establishment of the orchard. Some streams and ground water are not suitable due to high concentrations of salts, sodium, or boron. Consult an irrigation specialist to determine if there is enough water available to meet the irrigation needs. An irrigation system should be able to deliver at least 3,000 gallons of water per acre each day for mature trees during the summer months. Irrigation benefits initial tree survival and growth, but vegetation control surrounding the tree is a very important cultural practice.
The site's terrain should be level or have a slight slope. It should also be free of any areas that will hold water for prolonged periods of time. An area prone to frequent and long-term flooding should not be considered. Flooding that occurs in the fall can wash pecan crops downstream or make an orchard inaccessible for harvest. When we see flooding in April to June, it reduces the orchard's production potential. Disease problems are more likely to occur when windbreaks or low-lying land restricts air flow. Cold air settles in protected or low areas. If this is a trait for your site, it may be more prone to freeze in both the late fall and early spring. An area with gentle slopes helps with this air drainage. An area that has steep slopes can increase erosion problems and mechanical hazards.
Once you have the ideal site, the next thing to do is to start prepping. This means taking samples of your soil and water to make sure you know what you are working with. These samples can be brought into your county extension office where they will be sent off to the lab for analysis. Correct any drainage issues by diverting surface water and opening up ditches for internal drainage. Any obstructions, such as stumps or trees, should be removed as well. Weed control should also begin at this stage. There are many other things to consider. For more information, visit OSU Factsheet HLA 6247 or call our extension offices at 918-456-6163.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
