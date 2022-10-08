COLUMN: Stay safe while gaming online

Odds are your kids play video games. As their parent, you have ideas about what's right for them when they do.
Fortunately, tools like game ratings and parental controls can help you learn about the games your kids want to play - and help you make sure they're playing according to your rules. That includes knowing how to make sure your kids can't access online features if you don't want them to. Regardless of the limits you set or the tools you use, talk to your kids about them.
Many games allow players to talk and play with other people - or buy more content right from the console or game. Plenty of games are designed with a grown-up audience in mind. That's why it's important to find out your parental control options. Depending on the system, parental controls might include game rating restrictions, disabling internet access, time limits, profiles, and in-game purchase restrictions.
Along with using parental controls to set limits, think about what kind of games you want your kids to play. That's where game ratings come in. Video games have their own rating system from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Ratings, printed right on the game box, or included at online storefronts for games downloaded directly to a game console, include age ratings, content descriptors, and rating summaries. Other organizations offer even more detailed information on game content. For example, Common Sense Media has game reviews - including recommended ages - at commonsensemedia.org/game-reviews.
If you have a smart phone or another mobile device with internet access, like a tablet or music player, you're probably familiar with apps. The Android, Apple, Microsoft, and BlackBerry mobile operating systems, as well as some online retailers, have online app stores. But since not all apps are free, you may have to provide a credit card number to set up an account. Online mobile app stores and most smartphones have controls for parents to manage kids' purchase and use of apps. What about the time your kids spend playing games online? In addition to keeping up on the games they're playing, check to see what controls your browser offers. For more on tools that might help, read "Parental Controls."
Parental controls are a great tool, but they're no substitute for talking to your kids about what games and apps they are playing or using, what your family has decided is OK. Are there limits on what they can play, or when and how long they can play? Who it's okay to play games with online and why it's important not to share personal information, like their address, school, or plans for the weekend. Also discuss how to deal with inappropriate online behavior by another player. You may be able to block the player, or notify a game's publisher or online service.
Another good idea is to keep your computer or game system in a common area. That opens the door to ask questions and have conversations on the spot.
For more, check out the ESRB's Family Discussion Guide at esrb.org. To schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
