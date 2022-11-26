COLUMN: Stick to having healthy habits over holiday breaks

Over the next month or so, children will leave the classroom to celebrate holiday traditions and enjoy fun festivities. While it's great to take a break, it's a good idea to keep healthy habits in mind during the break. Here are four steps to help stay on course.
• Be intentional with healthy eating. Maintaining a balanced diet through the season isn't easy. The sweet treats are abundant and it can be hard to say no. Eat a fruit or vegetable for every sweet treat you consume. Those holiday cookies that come around once a year are hard to resist, and you don't have to say no all season long. Just make sure you're not skipping vegetables at meal time. Also, staying hydrated is important. Make water available to the whole family every day.
• Do something educational. Learning doesn't just take place in the classroom. Consider a trip to the local library or visit a museum. Take time to sit down and read a book. This can be especially fun if grandparents are visiting. Take learning into the kitchen. Let children read recipes, measure ingredients, and help with the holiday food budget.
• Get plenty of sleep. Staying up and sleeping in may be popular, but try to stick to a normal schedule. It's important to be flexible this time of year, but everyone still needs enough sleep to maintain good health.
• Be active. Being physically active not only plays a key role in overall health, but it also helps improve sleep and decreases stress. Who wouldn't like to reduce their stress during holidays? Get the family involved in 30-60 minutes of physical activity or exercise each day. To help kids maintain healthy habits during the season families can use the CATCH MVP calendar over the break. Families can keep track of three categories - "M" for "Moves and Stays Active;" "V" for "Values Healthy Eating;" and "P" for "Practices Healthy Habits." Each category has eight items from which children can choose to do. Kids are encouraged to keep track of their healthy choices over the holidays to help them stay healthy and active, and it's a great idea for parents to model healthy habits as well. Calendars are at the OSU Extension Office.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
