A diet rich in vegetables and fruits can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, lower risk of eye and digestive problems, and have a positive effect on blood sugar, which can help keep your appetite in check. Eating non-starchy vegetables and fruits like apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables may even promote weight loss.
Summer is here, and fresh fruits and vegetables are beginning to ripen for harvest. So why not add a little color to your diet? Fresh fruits and vegetables can be prepared in many ways, but first you must know how to choose the best produce possible. To find the freshest and most flavorful produce use your senses - all of your senses. Quality can vary, even when fruits and veggies are at their peak. It is best to shop for fresh produce often and buy only what you will use within a few days. This will cut down on the amount wasted because of spoilage.
The first step is to find it fresh. Check out our local Farmers' Market or a roadside fruit stand. Fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers are most likely fresher and tastier than those shipped long distances from larger farms. Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. under the Morgan Street Norris Park Pavilion. Check out their Facebook page, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, for more information.
Vegetables that have the characteristic color, shape and size generally have the best taste and texture. However, good produce may not be picture perfect. Look for fuzz on cucumbers, squash, peaches, beans and okra. When they are at their youngest and freshest, these fruits and veggies may have little prickly hairs. If the fuzz is gone, that doesn't mean they are bad; they are just either more mature or have been cleaned before going to market.
Give them a squeeze! A gentle squeeze can tell you a lot about ripeness. If a fruit or vegetable feels hard as a rock, it is probably not ripe. Melons, peaches, plums and tomatoes should feel firm and heavy for their size. Also, turn melons and check the spot where they rested on the ground. Typically, the lighter the spot, the less ripe the melon.
You may have seen someone thump a melon for ripeness, but the squeeze test and taking a good sniff will get you a better idea of ripeness. A firm, but not hard, fruit or vegetable with a stronger scent means a fruit or veggie is more ripe. A more pronounced weave on a cantaloupe is a good sign as well.
String beans, snap peas, asparagus and other crunchy vegetables should snap easily and audibly when you bend them in half. If they are rubbery or bend instead of snap, they aren't the best quality.
Fresh fruits and vegetables provide vitamins, minerals and fiber to help keep your body healthy. Selecting quality fruits and vegetables may take longer, but it will be well worth your time.
For information about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education or to schedule a program, call 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
