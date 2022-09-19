COLUMN: Strike up the band for Homecoming

Tahlequah loves a good parade, and so do I.
Beyond seeing the smiles of children who eagerly await what or who may come along on the next float, my favorite part of any parade is when the bands play. There is something magical, something so Americana, about big music coming from a marching band. I was reminded of this recently when five bands marched and played during the Cherokee National Holiday.
Fortunately, once again, it is time to strike up the band, put on your green and white, and clap along to the NSU Fight Song. Why? NSU will celebrate its 98th Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 24. I hope you will make plans to support your alma mater and/or your local regional university. The Tahlequah community fully embraced the first Homecoming in 1924, and I invite you to do the same this year.
For context, NSU’s first Homecoming occurred Friday, Nov. 21, 1924. The Tahlequah Kiwanis Club was the sponsor of the football team, and the members persuaded businesses to close so owners and employees could support the team. There was a pep rally on Thursday evening, followed by an alumni assembly the next morning. At 1 p.m., a green and white float carrying Homecoming Queen Margaret Simms led the parade through town and ended at Gable Field. Northeastern’s football team played Kansas City University and was cheered to a 10-0 victory by a very large crowd.
I expect most readers know that preparation for this year’s Homecoming started almost immediately after last year’s Homecoming ended. Schedules are complex. Hundreds of volunteers have to get organized and a theme selected. This year’s theme, “Where Our Story Began,” is a wonderful reminder that Northeastern State University unites us through our rich history, traditions, culture, and people – regardless of where we came from or how we got here.
The campus is buzzing with Homecoming preparations. The football team has been practicing since early August, the marching band is perfecting its show, student groups are building floats, and the cheerleaders, pom squad, and Sassy Hawks are ready to bring out school spirit and cheer us to victory. Additionally, queen and king candidates are selecting their attire and putting on the customary sashes as they await the results of student voting. This truly is an amazing time of year.
Beyond the parade at 10 a.m., football game at 2 p.m., and men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, there are other ways NSU alums and the community can engage throughout the week. From Paint the Town Green to the BancFirst Block Party and from a garden party to the golf tournament, there are many ways to reconnect with NSU. For more information and a complete list of events planned for Homecoming week, visit nsualumni.com/Homecoming.
Homecoming 2022 also gives us the opportunity to share the stories of Distinguished Alumna Danna Fowble, Distinguished Alumnus Mark Herrin, Outstanding Young Alumnus Trae Ratliff, and Presidents’ Award for Community Service recipient and NSU alumnus Dwight Birdwell. I believe these folks would collectively say NSU is “Where Our Story Began.”
Ninety-eight years ago, the community joined NSU to launch the first Homecoming parade and to watch a great football game. Join us again this year and let’s beat the Blue Tigers of Lincoln University. Strike up the band. It is time to sing – "Northeastern, Northeastern, your sons are staunch and true. Northeastern, Northeastern, we'll always stand by you. We'll fight, boys, we'll win, boys, for the green and white we'll stand. Northeastern, we love you, the best in all the land."
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
