The Tahlequah Public Schools Transportation Department is excited for the school year ahead and ready for the many challenges that they will face. Despite those challenges, our No. 1 priority remains providing safe and reliable transportation to the students in our school system.
Our bus drivers include school teachers and college professors, former police officers and firefighters. We also have two full-time mechanics, both of whom have over 25 years of experience working on buses. These wonderful people are all dedicated to serving their Tahlequah community and helping students further their education.
We are hard at work preparing our safety measures for the upcoming semester. All drivers and bus passengers will be required to wear a face coverings and each bus will be thoroughly sanitized after every trip.
Our drivers' priority of focus will, as always, be road safety. Training classes will be held before the start of school with an emphasis on safe pick-up and drop-off procedures, severe weather safety preparedness, and sanitization of vehicles. We also have CPR certification classes scheduled for all of our drivers. All of these things are being done to maintain our focus on safety and reliability.
We have some good “news” from the transportation department:
• Five brand-new lease buses are on the lot and ready to go.
• A new 65-passenger, fully equipped special needs bus is right now being outfitted with a wheelchair lift and will be delivered to us very soon.
• A new team member who is starting this year has over 15 years of school bus driving experience.
• A new activity bus for field and sports trips is decked out in “Tiger Pride.”
• New reorganizing and repainting of our bus lot to will make it safer and more convenient for our bus drivers.
If there are any questions or concerns regarding transportation, please feel free to call the transportation office at 918-458-4168 and our staff will be happy to assist you. This includes information such as route schedules, pick-up and drop-off times, and who your student’s driver will be.
Our transportation department’s core values are safety, dependability, and positivity. We are committed to those values every day.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.