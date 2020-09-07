Now that school is back in session, there is a lot more than chemistry lab or math homework to do.
Football season has begun, and team spirit across the country will come alive with school colors and alumni to some degree.
It is no secret that the pregame ritual for many is attending a tailgate party. Though many things will be a little different this season, food safety is always an important part of any outdoor event.
As much fun as this can be, these get-togethers also can mean serious foodborne illnesses such as E. coli or salmonellosis if you do not follow safe food handling practices.
Disease-causing bacteria found in many traditional tailgating foods are the usual culprits.
Most often, these bacteria spread when proper hand-washing techniques are not used; when uncooked foods are allowed to cross contaminate foods that are ready to eat; when needed end-point temperatures are not met; and when hot foods are not kept hot and cold foods are not kept cold.
These issues can be tricky when you're setting up your party in a parking lot.
Washing the hands is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of disease-causing bacteria.
Yours hands should be washed with soap and water before handling food or before handling a different food. Keep in mind that hand gels kill the bacteria, but they do not remove dirt and dead bacteria. A hand-washing site can be set up at any tailgate party by placing water in an unplugged coffee urn or large insulated drink container with a spout. Be sure to include soap, paper towels and a container to catch the waste water.
Perishable foods such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, sandwiches with ingredients that need to be kept cold, and salads must be kept on ice or in a refrigerator.
These foods should not be kept at temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours. If the outdoor temperature is above 90 degrees, reduce that amount of time to just one hour. Once foods are cooked, they should be kept at 140 degrees with some type of heat source until they are served or refrigerated.
Pack cold food with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs.
Try to avoid cross-contamination by wrapping foods well and storing raw foods separately from ready-to-eat foods. Another trick to help keep foods cool is to cover coolers with blankets and keep them in the shade to help hold in the cold temperature.
For those tailgaters who opt for takeout foods, such as fried chicken, make sure it is eaten within two hours of being picked up. Another option is to purchase the food ahead of time. Allow it to chill in the refrigerator and then store it in a cooler when you take it to your tailgate party.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
