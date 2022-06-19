COLUMN: Taking another look at soil samples

As many of you may know, one of the many services our office offers is soil testing.
What is the point of testing your soil? Well, soil samples tell us a little bit more about what is going on in the soil profile.
There are many different factors that affect whether your soil will hold onto certain nutrients.
Once we know what is going on underneath the surface, we can plan accordingly to make sure your plants have the nutrients they need available to it. The basic soil test will also cover pH of the sample as well. The pH is one of the factors that affects whether nutrients are available in the soil. Too high or too low of a pH can cause certain toxicities in the soil.
Fields that are not cultivated should be sampled during their dormant season, while fields used for production of cultivated crops may be sampled any time after harvest or before planting. In general, allow at least two weeks for mailing and processing of the soil samples. This can sometimes take a little longer, depending on what time of the season it is and whether there is an influx of soil samples at the time.
You may want to plan for more time to allow yourself a grace period in case you need to order and apply any products. Regardless of the production system, do not collect samples after you have already applied product to the soil.
To get a good representation of the area, you will want to take 15-20 random soil samples of the area. Place these samples in a plastic bucket and mix it thoroughly. Tricky areas of the field should be avoided so as not to skew the data. If unusual spots make up a significant area of the field, then collect soil from those areas and mix them separately.
For fields that are tilled, collect samples at tillage depths, since this is where the roots are actively growing. For deep-rooted non-legumes, you may want to go deeper to get a better idea of what the roots are exposed to. No-till fields should be sampled at a depth of 6 inches. The biggest challenge that community members in Cherokee County will face is getting rock-free soil samples.
Currently our offices are offering free soil samples that are being paid for by the Cherokee County Conservation District. This is free to whoever lives in Cherokee County and fills out the information release form. If you have any questions about collecting soil samples, please call our offices at (918) 456-6163.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for OSU Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.