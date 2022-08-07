COLUMN: Taking steps to prevent cardiovascular disease

The risk of heart and blood vessel disease increases with age. Cardiovascular disease can affect blood vessels in the heart, brain, legs, and kidneys.
The heart and blood vessels become stiffer and less elastic as we age resulting in less expansion and constriction of our vessels. However, the biggest factor for the increased risk of cardiovascular disease with age is the accumulative effect of risk factors over time.
Cardiovascular disease is usually caused by atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a process where plaque slowly builds up in the blood vessel wall for many years. Chronic inflammation and oxidative damage play a role in plaque formation. Plaque deposits can eventually narrow the blood vessels.
Narrowed blood vessels can result in decreased blood flow. As a result, the heart has to work harder to pump blood, which can lead to high blood pressure. Reduced blood flow to the legs can result in leg pain with walking.
Over time, a blood vessel may become blocked because of the plaque itself or because of a blood clot in a narrowed portion of a blood vessel. When a blood vessel is blocked, blood and oxygen can't reach cells in nearby tissues.
The lack of oxygen can cause damage to that tissue. If a blockage occurs in a vessel going to the heart, it can cause a heart attack. If it occurs in a vessel going to the brain, it can cause a stroke. If a blockage occurs in a blood vessel in the kidney, it can result in kidney disease.
Some cardiovascular risk factors cannot be changed. They include increasing age, gender, and family history of heart disease. The factors that can be changed include high blood pressure, diabetes, high LDL-cholesterol and triglycerides, low HDL-cholesterol, high blood homocysteine, obesity, physical in-activity, and smoking.
Preventing high blood pressure or keeping it under control can decrease blood vessel damage, atherosclerosis, and plaque rupture. Preventing type 2 diabetes or keeping it under control can decrease inflammation and blood vessel damage. Maintaining a healthy weight or moderate weight loss can help prevent or control type 2 diabetes and lower LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.
Regular physical activity can improve heart and blood vessel function. Physical activity can also help with weight and blood glucose control. It also can help lower LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, and increase HDL cholesterol.
Abstaining from smoking can remove the negative effects of smoking related to oxidative damage, lowering HDL cholesterol and increasing the risk of blood clots. Choosing foods with less saturated fat and trans fat and also choosing unsaturated fats and oils over saturated/trans fats can help with weight control and lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Adequate sleep and stress management can also help lower inflammation.
I will be attending a training in November to learn more about diabetes coaching. I am excited for this opportunity to help our people live healthier, longer lives.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
