Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Rogers, Mayes, Cherokee and Adair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. &&