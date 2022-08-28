COLUMN: Terrarium or dish garden?

Oklahoma 4-H'ers with an interest in horticulture may start out with a terrarium or dish garden project. While these two things do have some similarities, they're also different.
A terrarium is a garden in an enclosed glass or plastic container. With proper care, a terrarium will create a humid atmosphere that protects tender, tropical plants that can otherwise be difficult to grow in Oklahoma's dry atmosphere.
A dish garden is usually made with a shallow, open dish or a bowl with multiple plants in one container.
"While there are some plants that are suitable for both, succulents are a category of plants that shouldn't go into a terrarium," said Mitchell. "Succulents thrive in drier soil and low humidity, which is pretty much the opposite of a terrarium."
"One issue we run into is oftentimes 4-H'ers don't know the difference between a dish garden and a terrarium and they get entered into the wrong category at the fair," said Mitchell. "I encourage kids to learn the difference and make sure they get their project entered into the right category."
Selecting the right container is important. It should be made of clear glass and have a tight-fitting lid. If you don't have a lid, the opening can be covered with clear plastic wrap. You can upcycle an old aquarium or glass jars - just make sure they're clear.
Mitchell said a good potting medium from a garden center is a must for a successful terrarium. Choose plants that are naturally dwarf, slow-growing, tolerant of high humidity, and do well in the low to medium light level where the terrarium will be placed. "Get creative with textures and shades of green to create visual interest," she said. "Once planted, place the terrarium near a window but avoid direct sunlight. Don't be alarmed if the walls of the terrarium fog up the first few days. It may take a couple of days to establish a rain cycle in the terrarium."
More detailed information, along with a list of suggested terrarium plants, is available in OSU Extension's fact sheet HLA-6438 Terrariums. Dish gardens can be used indoors or as an element in the outdoor landscape. They're a great way to add color and texture to a space. Be sure to select a container with drain holes.
As with a terrarium, plants in a dish garden typically stay small or are slow growing. When selecting plants for each dish garden, you'll need to choose those with similar watering and lighting needs. Overall, the media will depend on the type of plants you choose. For example, if succulents are your thing, use a fast-draining potting soil to help avoid overwatering.
When designing the dish garden, Mitchell recommends keeping this concept in mind: thriller, filler, and spiller. "The thriller is a tall plant in the middle. The filler is a bush plant that fills voids in the pot. And the spiller would be trailing plants that hang over the side," she said. "This type of planting creates a lot of visual interest."
More information about dish gardens is available in OSU Extension's fact sheet HLA-6451 Dish Gardens.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
