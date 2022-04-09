COLUMN: Thank a farmer, because food doesn't just happen

Shopping at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market is fun. It's the 16th season for our market, and I'm sure there is something for everyone.
Where else can you shop and actually meet the farmer? Bring your own bag, basket, or recycle a bag from the grocery store. Put food items in a cooler in the car to keep food fresh.
Go without a list, yes without a list! When you visit the market, you will get the freshest food available, and remember, we are depending on Mother Nature. Plan on buying whatever is avail-able and plan your meal around your purchase. Remember to place heavier items in the bottom of your bag.
Hot foods - Maribel's Tamales - and this season food trucks will also be in the vicinity for your convenience. Our market is open for business from 8 a.m. to noon, April through October. The market will be set up under the pavilion at Norris Park.
Many favorite vendors are returning this year, and the market will introduce new vendors too. We will offer fresh and locally grown produce, organic produce, locally grown beef, pork, and lamb, farm fresh eggs as well as organic eggs, mushrooms, plants, flowers (a little later), honey, baked goods, gluten-free baked goods, artisan bread, jams and jellies, cookies, and much more.
Our farmers' market also includes handmade crafts, decor, handmade soaps, bath products, alpaca silk, yarn, candles and wax melts, jewelry, gems and stones. The market is expanding the "health and wellness" category to feature home-opathic teas, tinctures, herbal remedies, and natural wellness products. And in a few weeks, we will have a sampling booth for you to taste some local fare.
The market will include a few new features this year, including the youth booth, hoping that it will inspire our youth to farm. There will also be a guest producer booth for people wanting to sell produce or fruits once or a couple of times during the season.
On the way home if you have errands to run and don't have a cooler, take your food items home, especially in Oklahoma heat. Take special care of bedding plants, and do not leave them in a hot car. It is best to take them home and get them in the ground.
When storing your fruit and veggies, keep potatoes, tomatoes, garlic and onions at room temperature. Keep other items in a plastic bag or in the vegetable and fruit storage section of your refrigerator. Learn more about storage from www.produce.com.
So, remember the next time you see a local farmer or rancher, tell him or her thanks for all their hard work, because food doesn't just happen. Have fun at your community's farmers' market. Visit with all the growers. Growers are happy to share information about how the food was grown, how to grow it yourself, and even the best way to prepare and eat it.
If you have any questions about the Tahlequah Farmers' Market, check out the Facebook page. There is also online shopping available for those who can't get out and about. It's as simple as driving through.
For more information or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.