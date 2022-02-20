COLUMN: Thank a farmer or rancher

U.S. farmers are committed to providing the highest-quality and healthiest foods. Farmers always look for the opportunity to improve quality and safety. The Agricultural Research Service is the chief scientific research agency for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA established ARS in 1953. ARS research develops solutions to problems related to food and agriculture. These problems range from protecting crops and livestock from costly pests and diseases to improving the quality and safety of agricultural commodities and products.
Researchers find the best nutrition for humans, from infancy to old age. Ensuring profitability for producers and processors while keeping costs down for consumers is another goal. ARS provides research to support federal action and regulatory agencies. Research is carried out nationwide and a few key sites overseas. About 2,000 of 7,000 ARS employees are scientists.
In Oklahoma, the Lane ARS site is working on programs that include: alfalfa and hay production, cotton, small grains, grain sorghum, Bermuda and switchgrass, corn, soil fertility, weed science and entomology. Studies include variety trials, culture techniques, tillage, Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering studies, and IPM (Integrated Pest Management).
Woodward houses the Rangeland and Pasture Research. Its mission is to develop and transfer sustainable forage and livestock production practices based on ecological principles and to breed, select and release improved plant germplasm to enhance Southern Plains range and pasture land. Researchers at Grazinglands Research Laboratory in El Reno develop and deliver improved technologies, management strategies, and strategic and tactical planning tools that evaluate and manage economic and environmental risks, opportunities, and tradeoffs, for integrated crop, forage, and livestock systems under variable climate, energy and market conditions.
Stillwater ARS has two research units. The Wheat, Peanut and Other Field Crops Research Unit focuses on principles of biological methods, cultural methods, and superior germplasm to reduce insect and drought stress reactions in cereal crops, peanuts, and forages; the Hydraulic Engineering Research Unit focuses on design for effective hydraulic structures and channels to control, convey, manage, and measure surface water. Programs are divided among three areas: Animal Production, Product Value, and Safety; Natural resources and Sustainable Agricultural Systems; and Crop Production, Product Value, and Safety. The goal is to lead America toward a better future. It is one of four agencies in USDA's research, education and economics mission area. Others are Cooperative State Research, Education and Extension Service, Economics Research Service, and National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The next time you see a local farmer or rancher, tell him or her thanks for all their hard work, because food doesn't just happen.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for OSU Cooperative Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.