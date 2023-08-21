It is my honor to join Northeastern State University as its 20th president.
Transitioning from Michigan’s upper peninsula to Oklahoma’s Green Country has been smooth for myself and my family. The Tahlequah community has embraced us with overwhelming support. At every turn we have encountered helping hands and warm smiles.
The start of the academic year and graduation are my favorite times of the year. The fall brings an opportunity to experience a fresh start, meet new people, and immerse ourselves in the act of serving others. In my opinion, there is no better place to experience these things than on a college campus – the atmosphere is electric.
Graduation brings a sense of accomplishment for our students, faculty, and staff. Watching students walk across the stage and handing them the diploma they have so worked hard to earn is a point of pride for myself, our campus community, and our graduating students and their loved ones. All our students have a personal story about triumph and perseverance during their academic journey – and we collectively get to celebrate their success at these ceremonies. I get excited just thinking about it.
My wife, Sara, and our two sons, Harry and Edward, are grateful for the kindness this community has shown them. The boys are both attending Tahlequah Public Schools and are settling in quite nicely. The word quickly spread that Harry enjoys playing baseball and Edward’s passion is theater. Community members have already reached out with opportunities for our sons to get connected. Sara and I greatly appreciate how welcome you have made all of us feel.
As a first-generation college graduate who grew up in central Illinois, I often recall the personal struggles I faced as a college student and how my parents tried to help guide me. I rely on many of these experiences to influence my decisions and keep the act of serving others at the forefront of my daily tasks. These experiences influenced my decision to join the Illinois Army National Guard. While serving, my unit was activated into the U.S. Army, and I served on active duty in the 1st Infantry Division as a combat military policeman during the Persian Gulf War in Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Upon getting to know the NSU faculty and staff, I have found them to be highly respected experts in their fields who genuinely care and have a passion for helping our students succeed. They are an integral part of this institution of distinction. NSU recently launched a new strategic plan affirming our commitment to our people, our place, and our purpose. I invite you to view the plan in its entirety on the university’s website at nsuok.edu by searching "Strategic Plan 2023."
The decision to accept the presidency at NSU and move my family across the country has brought us great joy. I could not have imagined a warmer reception. I am looking forward to meeting many of you on Sept. 11 at the community reception the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cherokee Nation are cosponsoring at the Armory Municipal Center. Stop in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and allow me to thank you in person for your generosity and hospitality.
In the meantime, do not hesitate to say hello or wave if you see us out and about in the community walking our dogs or when I’m riding my motorcycle through beautiful Green Country.
Rodney S. Hanley is the president of Northeastern State University.
