COLUMN: Thanksgiving is a time for healing

Once again, we find ourselves at the doorstep of Thanksgiving.
We know Thanksgiving is close because Christmas movies dominate all channels - that's what my wife tells me - decorations are up, and sales are underway. We immediately brought out Santa, his elves, and advertisements about everything that my 5-year-old grandson needs, and he "needs" everything. We stored away the pumpkins, ghosts, and other scary creatures. I do enjoy Halloween and Christmas; however, I hope we can hit the pause button and focus on both the act of giving thanks and the holiday of Thanksgiving.
George Washington issued the first Proclamation on Oct. 3, 1789, calling for a national day of thanks on Nov. 26. He invited a young nation to express gratitude for Providential safe keeping, the outcome of the Revolutionary War and the creation of a new constitution for ". . . our safety and happiness." In subsequent years, proclamations were issued by Presidents John Adams and James Madison; however, they ended in 1815.
Fast forward to the Battle of Gettysburg. After the Union Army's victory there, President Abraham Lincoln issued a "Proclamation of Thanksgiving" on Oct. 3, 1863, exactly 74 years after President George Washington issued his first presidential Thanksgiving proclamation. He designated the last Thursday of November as the day for everyone in the United States to observe a day of thanksgiving. The proclamation was written by Sec. of State William Seward and encouraged by Sarah Josepha Hale. Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," promoted a national holiday for many years. She wrote President Lincoln on Sept. 28, 1863, asking him to create the holiday, thinking it could help heal the nation.
The term thanksgiving is defined as an act of giving thanks and an expression of gratitude. Practically speaking, if we could slow down for just a little while, I am confident we would recognize that we have excellent reasons to give thanks. Here is a short list to get us started. Veterans, freedom, being born in the United States, the right to vote, family, friends, great neighbors, good health, living in Green Country, and COVID-19, although still very present, is not dominating all facets of life.
As president of Northeastern State University, I am grateful for 11 years of being encouraged and inspired by some of the best and brightest students anywhere. I am thankful to have the privilege of working with fully engaged faculty and staff who prove their commitment to student success each day. I am honored to work with outstanding and professional leaders at municipal, county, state, tribal, and federal levels. It is amazing to see what can be accomplished when we all work together to promote the public good through higher education. I am thankful that Wilson Hall is the new home of the College of Liberal Arts; the renovation of Seminary Hall is almost complete; that very soon, the Center for Tribal Studies will have a new home in the University Center; and we will have lights at the baseball and softball fields. Most importantly, I am thankful for NSU students
Amid the Civil War, following a battle where 50,000 lives were lost, President Lincoln stated, "I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States ... to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving. ..."
I trust each of us can search within ourselves and recognize how much we have to be thankful for, and I hope our nation can once again find healing. Happy Thanksgiving.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
