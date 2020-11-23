It’s almost Thanksgiving. However, due to the strain and fatigue of COVID-19, some may find themselves thinking there is not much to be thankful for this year. Many of us have lost family and friends to the virus, and the case count continues to rise in our state, nation and around the world. Very few parts of our lives and daily routines have gone untouched.
As I pondered what Thanksgiving would be like in 2020, I quickly recalled that 102 years ago, there too was a pandemic during the holiday season. It was also the end of “the war to end all wars,” World War I. The war mostly stopped on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918. However, not only were the allies fighting the Germans in the trenches, they were also fighting against an invisible enemy: the Spanish Flu. More than 45,000 American soldiers died due to the flu and related pneumonia. While back in our state, over 7,000 Oklahomans died. Times were indeed tough.
Interestingly enough, though, only five days after the end of the fighting, and amid the Spanish Flu, President Woodrow Wilson paused on Nov. 16, 1918, to designate a day of Thanksgiving and prayer. The proclamation stated, "It has long been our custom to turn, in the autumn of the year, in praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God for his many blessing and mercies to us as a nation. This year we have special and moving cause to be grateful and to rejoice. God has, in his good pleasure, given us peace. It has not come as a mere cessation of arms, a mere relief from the strain and tragedy of war. It has come as a great triumph of right. Complete victory has brought us, not peace alone, but the confident promise of a new day, as well, in which justice shall replace force and jealous intrigue among the nations. ... A new day shines about us, in which our hearts take new courage and look forward with new hope to new and greater duties.”
So, this year, as we pause for the truly American holiday of Thanksgiving, and just like 1918, perhaps we do have so much to be grateful for. We should be thankful to all veterans who have served or are serving to protect our nation. We should be thankful that our nation just finished a free election for president, just as we have since 1788. We should be thankful for our family and friends, and although we may not get to be together this year, our affection is not diminished. We should be thankful that science will deliver a vaccine by the end of the year, and most of us should have access to it within six months. If healthy, we should be grateful for good health.
At NSU, I am grateful to our students, faculty and staff across our three campuses for their response to the pandemic. They have shown their commitment to the safety of others by following all applicable CDC protocols. Because of their collective hard work, we have averaged only 12.8 known student COVID-19 cases and four known employee cases over the past seven weeks.
Just as I have encouraged our students and employees, I encourage each of you to travel less this holiday season and spend time in person with the same circle of family and friends you have encountered all fall. I also hope you will reach out with cards, written notes/letters or phone calls to those you will not be able to see in person this year.
As those who came before us did during the last pandemic, let’s embrace the things in our lives that make us thankful. President Wilson’s proclamation reminds us, “A new day shines about us, in which our hearts take new courage and look forward with new hope to new and greater duties.” Happy Thanksgiving!
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.