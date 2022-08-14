COLUMN: The carefully calculated event of prescribed fire

Fire is an essential and natural part of ecosystems throughout the world. Management-ignited prescribed fires prevent unnatural vegetation from competing with more desirable plants and prevent the area from changing into a dense forest.
A prescribed fire is a well thought out and carefully calculated event. You take into consideration the wind, weather, season, humidity, and moisture content in dead vegetation and the availability of fuel for the fire. Fire managers will look at how hot the fire will burn and in what direction it will go. A fire plan includes precautions to prevent the fire from getting out of hand.
To decrease the fire from spreading to undesirable areas, a fire break is put in place. A prescribed burn will only take place if all of the environmental factors discussed above fit the pre-made plan. If one of the environmental factors is off then the burn day is pushed back until the proper conditions are met. On the other hand, if everything lines up then it is time to get started.
This burn leaves the area looking lifeless, but in a few days the base leaves of some common prairie plants will begin to reappear and the less desirable plants will hopefully not make an appearance.
Cherokee County Conservation district will be hosting a prescribed fire planning workshop on Monday, Sept. 19 in Tahlequah starting at 8:30 a.m. This event goes until 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.
If the weather allows, they will even conduct a burn at the event to demonstrate what was previously discussed. If you are interested in learning more about prescribed burns, talk to experts, and get some hands on learning, reach out to the Cherokee county conservation district at 918-456-1924 extension 3, or email cherokeeccd@conservation.ok.gov.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
