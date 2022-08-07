COLUMN: The life of honeybees

Honeybees were introduced in the 1600s by way of European settlers and are now an important factor in agriculture production. In addition to honey production, the honey bee provides an estimated $20 billion annually from pollination of 120 cultivated crops.
Bee hives are made up of combs. Combs are a collection of hexagonal cells, which are composed of wax. These cells can then contain honey, pollen, or the young bees themselves. Sometimes you may see exposed combs that are formed outside of a nest, but these typically will not survive the colder months.
Honeybees have a complete lifecycle: egg, larva, pupae, and adult. To start the cycle off, the queen will lay approximately 200,000 eggs a year. Three days after the eggs are laid in a cell, a white larva emerges and is taken care of by the other worker bees. During its first day, the larva will eat so much that its weight will increase 5-1/2 times. The larvae will then spin cocoons where the pupae will develop and emerge two weeks later as adult bees.
When the hive becomes too large, all the bees instinctively know the old queen will leave the hive and take about half of the workers with her. Before this happens, they have to plan for a new queen to replace the old one, so the worker bees get started on creating larger cells for the queen to lay eggs. The eggs laid in these bigger combs are no different than the other eggs the queen lays. What makes these bees into queens is this royal jelly that is fed to them when they are larvae.
The old queen must leave the hive before the new queens hatch. Once she leaves, a swarm of worker bees will follow her. This swarm of bees can be seen on tree limbs during their search for a new location. This swarm surrounds the queen bee to protect her and keep her body at the right temperature. The longer these bees are without a hive, the more likely something will come along and threaten their well-being. Scouts are sent out to search for empty cavities for their new hive. These bees will search every inch of a potential new home to make sure it is suitable. Once a location is confirmed, a scent is secreted around the entrance to help stragglers find their way to the new home.
Honeybees are void nesters, meaning they nest in hollowed out trees, undisturbed attics, or any other open cavity. They have been known to form nests in unused barbecue pits, trash cans, and other objects.
If you find a swarm of honeybees on the limbs of one of your trees, there is typically no need to worry, as they will move on within a day or two. However, if you notice a hive in an undesirable space, try reaching out to Oklahoma State Beekeepers Association to get in contact with a local beekeeper who will help in removing the hive.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.