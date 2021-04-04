Holidays typically involve traditions that aim to bring joy and comfort, as well as to provide continuity between generations. Easter is no different, as it has its share of annual traditions, including egg decorating, egg hunting, gift baskets, chocolates, sunrise church services, Easter ham, and the Easter lily. The beautiful white, trumpet-shaped flower symbolizes purity, virtue, hope, and life, which is undoubtedly the spiritual meaning of Easter Sunday.
History, literature, and art are riddled with stories and images that provide meaning to the beauty of white flowers. The lily itself is mentioned in the books of Matthew and Luke, as the two disciples recount their stories of Jesus. Lilies were said to have been growing in the Garden of Gethsemane after Christ's arrest, the night before he was crucified. As a result, many churches continue to honor this tradition by surrounding their alters and crosses with Easter lilies to commemorate the events of Jesus' death and resurrection.
The species mentioned in the Bible and other historical texts was likely Lilium candidum, which is the native species of lily to that region. The species that is widely used today, Lilium longiflorum, originated from the Ryukyu Islands of southern Japan. Prior to World War II, most Easter lily bulbs in the U.S. were imported from Japan. At the time, there were only a few horticulturists along the southern coast of Oregon who were producing lilies stateside, but not in large quantities.
However, following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, that market was dramatically changed. All economic exchange between the U.S. and Japan ceased and those Oregon few decided to cash in, and by 1945, there were over 1,000 growers along the Pacific coast. It proved quite difficult to turn a consistent crop, so in just a few years, there were again only a few growers remaining, all of which are concentrated around the California-Oregon border. Today, this region is commonly referred to as the "Easter Lily Capital of the World," as it produces nearly 100 percent of Easter lilies on the market in the U.S.
When selecting an Easter lily, keep the following in mind. Select medium-to-compact plants that are well-balanced and proportional in size. The best selection would be a plant with just one or two open or partly open blooms, and three or more puffy, unopened buds of different sizes. When the flowers mature, remove the yellow anthers before pollen starts to shed. This gives longer flower life. Check out the foliage. An abundance of dark, rich green foliage is attractive and is a sign of good plant health.
Easter lilies prefer moderately cool temperatures between 60 to 65 degrees. The lily will thrive near a window in bright, indirect natural daylight, but avoid glaring, direct sunlight. Easter lilies prefer moderately moist, well-drained soil. Water the plant thoroughly when the soil surface feels dry to a light touch, but avoid over-watering.
To plant your Easter lilies outside, prepare a well-drained garden bed in a sunny location with rich, organic matter. Use a well-drained planting mix, or a mix of one-part soil, one-part peat moss and one-part perlite. Good drainage is the key for success with lilies. Plant the Easter lily bulbs 3 inches below ground level and mound up an additional 3 inches of topsoil over the bulb. Plant bulbs at least 12 to 18 inches apart. Apply a thick layer of mulch and then water them in immediately after planting.
Easter lilies bloom in time for Easter because they are forced to bloom inside of a greenhouse before hitting the store shelves. In nature, they bloom during the summer months, so you should not be alarmed if they are not present for next Easter.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
