We will forever remember 2020 as the year of COVID-19. For Oklahoma, it started on March 7, when the State Health Department reported the first known case.
As I write this column, the total case count has risen to more than 251,000. Unfortunately, that number will continue to increase. I expect most of us to have been negatively impacted by this terrible virus, and we long for better days.
More than any year in most of our lives, I suspect we are grateful that 2020 will soon be over. It seems we may put more emphasis on celebrating the end of this year than we will on celebrating the start of the New Year. This is understandable; however, I believe there are still reasons to celebrate. For just a few moments, let’s allow ourselves to refocus on some good things.
Science has delivered two vaccines with high efficacy rates to combat COVID-19. Let’s all take it as soon as it is made available to us.
On Dec. 11-12, Northeastern State University held five commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishment of approximately 500 undergraduate and graduate students. The Event Center was decorated with the colors of the season. It was beautiful! Although the facility can accommodate over 4,000 people when using the court for seating, each ceremony had less than 130 in attendance. Once again, the coronavirus changed how we celebrated, but it did not diminish our zeal to recognize our graduates' hard work. Even though all students who crossed the stage as their names were called were forced to wear masks, you could still see their happiness through the sparkle in their eyes. We have learned that a smile behind a mask can still be seen in your eyes.
At NSU, we are also celebrating that we made it through the fall semester without a significant number of known active COVID-19 cases among our three campuses. When classes began on Aug. 17, uncertainty was the norm. Although we were prepared to quickly pivot to a totally online environment if the active case count required it, we made it through the semester due to the hard work and commitment to public safety by many of our employees and students. I am so grateful to the NSU family for their collective efforts.
Our grandson, Connor, is 3-1/2 years old. Although there are many things about the world’s current circumstances that he thankfully does not understand, his excitement about Christmas is uplifting. As he tells us about his wish list for Santa, I am reminded about my childhood, when I would bend over the corner of countless pages in the Sears catalog to identify the toys that I “needed.” Children have a special gift of reminding us of the reasons we celebrate this magical time of year. Yes, even in 2020, there is cause for celebration.
In 1934, Richard Smith, 33 years old, was being treated for another bout of tuberculosis in a sanatorium. This disease primarily affected the lungs and was the most common cause of death in the 19th century. Although he was confined in his room, he was able to watch children as they played outside in the freshly fallen snow from his window. It seems he spent countless hours daydreaming about a normal and healthy life where he, too, could be outside in the snow. Although his illness was ever-present, he wrote “Winter Wonderland.”
Mr. Smith was able to look beyond the terrible circumstances of the day and dream of a better future. Let’s embrace his sentiment and dream of a better future in the New Year. Better days are ahead.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
