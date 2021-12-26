COLUMN: Timing of cuttings important for spring plant propagation

Whenever winter rolls around, gardeners can become slightly disturbed because they weren't quite ready to throw in the trowel and long to be outdoors and surrounded by lush vegetation, insects, and fleeting critters.
It is challenging to get your green thumb fix from house plants because they just do not satisfy the same way a full flower bed or vegetable garden does. If this sounds like you, you may find solace in taking cuttings during this time of year.
Propagation may be a fruitful hobby to take up because it allows you to create new plants that you plan to plant or share in the spring. Propagation is essential and should become a staple in every gardener's set of skills. Propagation is simply the process of creating new plants by way of sexual propagation - germinating seed - or asexual propagation, which includes cutting, grafting, or tissue culture.
Cuttings can be taken from a plant root, stem or leaf and they produce a clone that is identical to the parent plant. Cuttings are the most important means of propagating nursery stock, but they can also make a fun hobby. The most critical factor in determining when to take a cutting is timing.
Timing is somewhat dependent on the species of plant but in general, most cuttings can be taken during the late fall, winter, or early spring. For a beginner, taking cuttings during winter will be the easiest because the plant is likely dormant, therefore you do not need a lot of equipment, and they require the least amount of maintenance.
When selecting a plant to take cuttings from, make sure that the parent plant is healthy and vigorous and free of disease and insects. The proper time is needed depending on the species. Avoid direct sunlight and collect cuttings in the early morning by using a good, sharp pair of hand pruners and a cooler. Be sure to process the cuttings as soon as possible. Some species will respond better if they are placed into cold storage before rooting. Rooting hormone concentrations to be used, propagation media, and the size of the cutting also depend on plant species.
There is a decent amount of information to know about taking cuttings, but OSU has a great publication that covers all of that you need to know - OSU Factsheet E-917 - Propagation of Ornamental Plants for Oklahoma. Call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 for more information or if you have any questions.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
