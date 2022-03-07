COLUMN: TPS now offers COVID-19 testing

Tahlequah Public Schools continually looks for ways to support the students, their families, and the staff in our district.
On Jan. 29, 2022, we were awarded the Oklahoma Schools COVID-19 Prevention Program grant. Although this is a short grant, it will help us provide services and supplies for our district. The primary purpose of this grant is to make available COVID-19 rapid testing for the 3,500 students, their families, and the approximately 500 staff members at TPS. The grant provides all the necessary supplies and helps employ the nursing staff to administer the tests. The grant will also help purchase medical supplies for all our school sites and help us pay for any existing costs associated with COVID-19.
On Feb. 17, Tahlequah began testing, which is available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TPS COVID-19 Testing Facility is at the Outreach Center at 403 N. Mission. This is a drive-up facility where TPS patrons can remain in their vehicles during the administration of the test. Drive up to the door along the alley on the south side of the Outreach Center just off Mission Street. The phone number to call once you arrive to alert staff that you are there for testing is 918-458-4161. Results of the rapid test should be received within 30 minutes by text or phone call, along with an email depending on your results.
We encourage TPS patrons to take advantage of this free service and to call 918-458-4161 with any questions or directions to the facility. The 7 a.m. start time is designed for students or staff to be able to test and receive their results prior to school starting for the day. Consent forms will need to be filled out prior to testing – you can request by email or find the forms on our district website – or can be picked up at the center before the test is administered. Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a consenting adult.
TPS is excited to be a community partner in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
