The signals of spring are all around us. Flowers are blooming, trees are budding, and we are celebrating so many remarkable accomplishments of our Northeastern State University community.
Recently, our student activities board celebrated a modified Homecoming week. The theme, "Old Traditions and New Beginnings," set the stage for the student activities board to energize us with new and older campus traditions associated with a traditional Homecoming week, such as dying the fountain green, Rowdy's Rally and the crowing the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen at the Green and White football game. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who made the celebration a success and who came to support the RiverHawks on the field.
The excitement on campus will continue to heat up along with springtime temperatures. On April 22, we recognized students' outstanding accomplishments at this year's virtual Honors Assembly & Ovation Awards Ceremony. A few days later, we will recognize faculty and staff's hard work and dedication at a modified version of our annual Employee Recognition Event. Our final celebration of this year consists of six commencement ceremonies. May 7-8 and 10, NSU will present over 1,336 candidates for graduation. Safety measures are in place to protect our community's health, including sanitizing the venue between ceremonies, a mask requirement, and limiting guests to two per graduate.
While we continue to work through the challenges and heartbreak COVID-19 has brought, we know there are brighter days ahead. Vaccines are readily available, and I am optimistic that by July 1, 50 percent of all Oklahomans will hopefully be fully vaccinated. By embracing the vaccines, our community celebrations and events can begin to look more familiar. Personally, I am grateful the vaccine allowed my wife, Penny, and I to gather with more of our family members for Easter lunch - for the first time in over a year.
The vaccines also make it possible for NSU to return to a schedule that offers more in-person classes for fall 2021. Our traditional content delivery model includes nearly 60 percent in-person courses. With the vaccines and our safety measures in hand, we plan to return to that model. Our students desire in-person instruction, and they want the full college experience - including immersive learning opportunities.
NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry is immersive learning at its finest. Partnering with Cherokee Nation, students in the NSUOCO work in clinics throughout a 14-county area and provide primary and specialty eye care to more than 40,000 patients annually. NSU's Optometry program is one of 23 in the country and is recognized as a leader in the industry. We have recently launched a $33 million fundraising campaign that will strengthen the immersive learning opportunities and our community partnerships. The "Building Excellence: A Vision for the Future" campaign will allow for a new 101,500-square-foot complex to be built on campus. The new larger and more modern complex will allow for more effective and efficient clinical care, while providing NSUOCO students mock exam rooms and additional classroom space. The additional classroom space and labs will allow NSUOCO to continue to train first-class optometry students to become first-class optometric physicians.
I am proud of the hard work and dedication of students, faculty and staff. Over the next few weeks, we will recognize their accomplishments, many of which are several years in the making. I also want to express gratitude to the NSU community for the overwhelmingly positive response to our COVID-19 safety measures. Your efforts have kept the number of positive cases low. Now is the time to finish the year strong and continue to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Steve Turner is the president of NSU.
