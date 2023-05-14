Some of the most-asked questions coming into the Cherokee County Extension Office involve poor lawn conditions.
While each individual circumstance is unique, there are some common factors that can usually help explain the underlying cause of the problem.
Assuming sound basic maintenance principles, such as mowing, weed care, and supplemental irrigation are being followed, here are some issues to consider:
The most common underlying problem is a soil pH that has either become too low/high to support healthy turf grass growth.
Soil pH issues are typically thought of as a general problem, i.e., the whole neighborhood or field will be similar.
This is not the case in every lawn.
For example, we can see remarkable differences in pH when comparing a front versus a back lawn, or comparing two or three lawns on the same block.
Fortunately, adjusting soil pH can be done once it has been correctly identified as a problem.
Only a soil test can identify this issue. Once the problem is diagnosed, and treatment begins, correcting pH can have a dramatic effect on the quality of a lawn in just a few months.
Decline from heavy grub populations is also a possibility. Very soft, spongy soil can sometimes be an indicator of grub damage.
A good way to verify grubs as the issue is to select an area on the border of the problem area and dig a hole 18-24 inches wide and about a foot deep.
Place it on a piece of plywood or cardboard and sift through it for the presence of a thick white c-shaped grub.
If grubs are causing the decline, don’t be surprised to find 10 or more in an area this size.
There are many effective grub control products on the market and now is a good time to treat.
As always, these products are only effective when the directions are followed so take the time to read the label and apply accordingly.
Heavy mole damage can appear to be similar to grub damage.
The difference will be the presence of raised tunnels or “runs” created by the mole activity.
Mole control is difficult and somewhat frustrating and is going to require a long term commitment to eliminate them from your landscape.
The most successful eradication efforts involve trapping, elimination of the food source — grubs, earthworms, etc. — and deterrents.
While not as common as these other issues, we occasionally see a phosphorus or potassium nutrient deficiency limiting turf grass growth.
However, it is much more common to see excessive levels of these nutrients, especially phosphorus.
Do not apply this unless your soil testing indicates a true need, as over application can be environmentally detrimental.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
