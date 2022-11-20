COLUMN: Turkey production goes beyond Thanksgiving

In September 1620, the Mayflower left Plymouth, England, with 102 passengers headed to the mouth of the Hudson River.
After 66 days of travel, they dropped anchor near the tip of Cape Cod. A month later, the Mayflower crossed the Massachusetts Bay. This is where the pilgrims decided to establish their village. That first winter, most passengers stayed aboard the ship. In March, the surviving settlers moved ashore where a member of the Abenaki tribe greeted them. They were then introduced to Squanto, a member of the Pawtuxet tribe.
Squanto taught the pilgrims how to grow corn, catch fish, avoid poisonous plants, and retrieve sap from maple trees. In November 1621, the settlers were able to reap their corn harvest. To celebrate this success, the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest. This is widely referred to as the "First Thanksgiving." In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday.
While we have little description of the first Thanksgiving menu, turkey is associated with our meals. Today, consumers recognize turkey's nutritional value, and we enjoy it year-round, not just during the holiday season.
The turkey industry has evolved from a holiday-oriented market to a year-round market due partially to their value-added products. According to the National Turkey Federation, turkey consumption was at 8.2 pounds per capita in 1970. Now, turkey consumption has almost doubled with consumption rates at 15.3 pounds per capita. Nearly 90% of Americans eat the bird. In 2021, around 216 million turkeys were raised on 2,500 farms across the U.S. Many are family owned and operated. On average, it takes 75-80 pounds of feed to raise a 38-pound tom. The average turkey is about 70% white meat and 30% dark meat. A hen - a female - usually takes 14 weeks and weighs 15.5 pounds when processed. A tom - a male - takes an extra four weeks to reach a market weight of 38 pounds. Hens are typically sold as whole birds, while toms are further processed.
The U.S. is the world's largest turkey producer and the largest exporter of turkey. In 2020, the top state for turkey production was Minnesota, with 40 million birds. North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa, and California follow behind Minnesota in production. In 2021, bout 566 million pounds of turkey were exported. Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. turkey products.
Data for this article are from the History site, National Turkey Federation, and USDA data reports.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
