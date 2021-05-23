While there certainly has not been any shortage of rainfall in Cherokee County, drought conditions continue to be historically severe in other parts of the state and country.
Recent USDA data confirms the situation is critical for the beef cattle industry. USDA reports current pasture and range conditions are some of the worst ever for May. Among the worst state conditions are Arizona, 90 percent poor to very poor; North Dakota, 75 percent; Utah, 71 percent; and New Mexico, 65 percent.
Regional data compiled by the Livestock Marketing Information Center shows the West region - Arizona, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington - with 51 percent of pastures in poor to very poor condition. The Great Plains region - Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming - has 43 percent of pastures in poor to very poor condition. The Southern Plains region - Oklahoma and Texas - has 29 percent of pastures in poor to very poor condition. These three regions account for 60.6 percent of the total beef cow inventory. Currently 40.1 percent of all beef cows in the country - 12.67 million head - are in states with 40 percent or more poor to very poor pasture and range conditions.
The most recent USDA crop production report included May 1 hay stocks. The "hay crop year" runs from May-April, so the May 1 stocks are officially the beginning stocks for the coming year. Total U.S. hay stocks for May 1 were 18 million tons, which is down 11.8 percent year over year and 13.7 percent lower than the five-year average from 2015-2019.
Among major hay states, Colorado hay stocks were down 43.9 percent year over year and were down 60.3 percent from the five-year average. Kansas was down 35.9 percent year over year and was down 11.7 percent from the five-year average. Missouri was down 29.1 percent year over year and down 13.7 percent from the five-year average. Nebraska was down 27.5 percent from one year ago and was down 13.0 percent from the five-year average. Texas was down 38.5 percent from one year ago and is down 44.4 percent from the five-year average.
The West region had May 1 hay stocks down 24.9 percent year over year and down 34.1 percent from the five-year average. Hay stocks in the Great Plains region were down 20.1 percent year over year and down 6.4 percent from the five-year average. The Southern Plains region May 1 hay stocks were down 28.8 percent from last year and were down 29.3 percent from the five-year average.
Beef cow slaughter rates have increased sharply in the latest data to levels not seen since fall cow culling last November/December. Weekly beef cow slaughter increased 13-14 percent in the latest two weeks of data over the previous six-week average.
It appears that herd liquidation is already happening and more can be expected. Poor pasture conditions now, reduced hay stocks and limited potential for pasture and hay production all suggest that additional beef cow herd liquidation is imminent.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
