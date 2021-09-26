COLUMN: Unwanted pesticide disposal

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is funding a program to help collect and properly dispose of unwanted pesticides that homeowners, farmers, ranchers, commercial applicators, or dealers may have. The next disposal event is Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blackwell Fairgrounds and Event Center, 800 S. Main St. in Blackwell.
Unwanted pesticides are pesticides that are unusable as originally intended for various reasons. Unwanted pesticides are leftover pesticides, pesticides that are no longer registered in the state of Oklahoma, pesticides that no longer have labels, and pesticides that are no longer identifiable. Oklahoma commercial and non-commercial applicators and pesticide dealers may participate. Oklahoma farmers and ranchers and homeowners can use the program as well. There is no cost for the first 2,000 pounds of pesticides brought in by a participant. Liquid pesticides weigh about ten pounds per gallon.
Applicators, homeowners, farmers, and ranchers are not required to pre-register. Dealers are asked to voluntarily pre-register through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program. After completing pre-registration requirements, if required, bring unwanted pesticides safely to one of the collection sites. Dealers are asked to pre-register due to the potential of large quantities coming from multiple dealers and/or multiple locations. This allows the contractor to plan the appropriate resources to handle the quantity of pesticides that comes into the collections.
The disposal program is a service designed to remove unusable pesticides from storage and reduce the potential threat to public health and the environment. Those disposing of pesticides will not be required to provide their names or details on their chemicals.
If you have questions, contact OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator Charles Luper at 405-744-5808 or ODA Consumer Protection Services Coordinator Ryan Williams at 405-522-5993.
Garrett Ford is the agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
