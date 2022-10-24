COLUMN: Veterans, thank you for your service

On Veterans Day 2021, Northeastern State University honored our veterans by unveiling and dedicating a new monument – NSU Veterans: Serving and Communicating Through the Decades.
It is hard to believe that almost a year has passed since that special and uplifting day. As we did then, so shall we do now by saying thank you to all veterans for your service. We are so grateful for your contribution to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
As I look out my office window at the veterans monument, I am reminded of those in the community who eagerly and generously gave to cover the expenses of the statues and the plaza. NSU sincerely appreciates the Cherokee Nation, NSU Foundation, Northeastern Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority, Tahlequah Community Fund, Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, RUSO Regent Gary and Carol Parker, Grand River Dam Authority, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, and the NSU Alumni Association.
I want to share two unique stories of folks interacting with the monument. One Sunday morning in May, I walked from our home on campus to the office to work on the budget. As I got closer to the monument, I saw an older couple walking around and looking at each of the five service members, so I paused to observe. The gentleman had a cap on, proudly displaying that he was a WWII Veteran. It was also plain to see that time and life had taken a toll on these members of the Greatest Generation. Although their bodies were stooped and they moved slowly from figure to figure pointing out different features, it was obvious that they were proud Americans. Their visit to the monument reminded me of what made this nation great.
A week or so later, I was walking across campus for a meeting when I noticed about 50 junior high students walking around the plaza and viewing the veterans monument. I assume they were on campus as part of one of the summer camps sponsored by our TRIO programs. What stirred my heart and emotions was that this large group of kids was respectfully studying each figure. They were appropriately quiet and took many selfies. It was obvious that the monument was communicating the story of our veterans’ sacrifice, honor, and service to our country to another generation.
In reflection, I know the monument is having a positive effect on the old and young alike. It truly is communicating the stories of decades of NSU veterans.
This year we have another special event to honor veterans. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Captain Charlie Plumb will share his story about being a pilot on 74 successful missions and then his life as a prisoner of war for close to six years after being shot down on his 75th mission. Joining Cpt. Plumb will be retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson singing the national anthem. I suggest you do an internet search and listen to Officer Wilson as he sings the national anthem and "God Bless America." The 2022 Veterans Salute will be held in the Center for the Performing Arts and begins at 7 p.m.
We want to thank Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. and the NeoHealth Touching Lives Foundation for joining NSU to provide this special program to the community.
It has been 103 years since President Woodrow Wilson made an official statement about what Armistice Day – eventually Veterans Day – meant to Americans. His words are powerful “. . . To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”
Thank you for your service. Happy Veterans Day!
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.